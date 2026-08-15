Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Evrostina
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

;
houses
4
4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$761,551
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 room house in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Property Code: 601199 - House FOR SALE in Evrostini Sarantapichiotika for €190.000 . This 10…
$205,113
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go