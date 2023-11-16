Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
€270,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pink, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pink, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€480,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Lykoporia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€790,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pink, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pink, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€220,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Derven, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Derven, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€700,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

