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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Vocha
28
Vrachati
26
Municipal Unit of Velos
12
41 property total found
Apartment in Vrachati, Greece
Apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale of 75 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is located …
$201,799
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 5 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 210sq.m, partially furnished on a plot of 500sq.m. e…
$268,034
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Velo near Corinth Nerantza village, apartment of 58 sq m. elevated ground floor, on a plot o…
$96,143
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Velo Kokkoni village in Korinth, maisonette of 160sq.m. on a plot of 190 sq.m. excellent con…
$244,727
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth, detached house of 80 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. with the po…
$157,324
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Vrachati village near Korinth, maisonette of 65 sq.m. furnished 1st-2nd floor, in very good …
$161,986
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
$215,503
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Vrachati near Korinth detached house of 227 sq.m. 3 levels, on a plot of 500 sq.m. and in ve…
$343,783
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
The Maisonette in Vrachati Corinthia is a property that is only 20 meters from the sea. With…
$279,195
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Vrachati, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Vrachati a village near Corinth, apartment of 70 sq.m. 2nd floor airy and bright in very goo…
$139,844
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3 bedroom townthouse in Vrachati, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage
Vrachati, Greece
Area 267 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 267 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the sea o…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Vrachati village near Corinth discover this beautiful detached house of 215sq.m. in a plot o…
$326,302
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Velo, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nerantza, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha - 75 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathro…
$110,710
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1 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$161,757
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$227,064
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 269 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 510 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one bed…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Vrachati, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$291,220
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Velo and Vocha

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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