Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Solygeia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

;
houses
12
12 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$743,846
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Saronic Gulf, in the prestigious coastal encla…
$686,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$292,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$531,319
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sophiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sophiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$265,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$649,390
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$425,181
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 740 m²
Complex This impressive housing complex for sale is located in Pefkali, Corinthia , an …
$909,146
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Saronic Gulf, in the prestigious coastal encla…
$692,573
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 247 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in Peloponnese. 1st floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$442,654
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Saronic Gulf, in the prestigious coastal encla…
$688,032
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go