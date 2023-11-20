Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Solygeia

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

houses
5
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€550,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€250,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of 2 bedr…
€450,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€389,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Form, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Form, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Solygeia, Greece

