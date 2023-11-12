Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€355,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Douroufi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Douroufi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
4 room house in Douroufi, Greece
4 room house
Douroufi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
In one of the most sought after areas of Portocheli and just a few meters from the sea, a lu…
€580,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
€900,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,40M
3 room cottage with sea view in Stains, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view
Stains, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
€3,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€2,00M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€650,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Douroufi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Douroufi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
€1,29M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Portocheli, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
€750,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Douroufi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Douroufi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€990,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Thermisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€1,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thermisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€460,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,70M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
€600,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Saint Emilian, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
€400,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€450,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Stains, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stains, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
€2,20M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Petrothalassa, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€460,000

