Residential properties for sale in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

houses
5
5 properties total found
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale, a 120m2 semi-finished stone maisonette, in a beautiful location in the area of Agi…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Neohori, Greece
3 room house
Neohori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
At a distance of 2 km from the sea in Neochori, Messinia, an independent house of two levels…
€400,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Stoupa, Greece
2 room house
Stoupa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
The famous mine of Zorba the Greek, about which we read in Kazantzakis’ book «Zorba the Gree…
€295,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
4 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
For sale, a one of a kind property on a plot of 3000 sq.m. This property is located only 100…
€600,000
Leave a request
7 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
7 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
For sale, in an exceptional location near Stoupa, a maisonette that includes 4 seperate apar…
€550,000
Leave a request

