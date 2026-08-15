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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Lefktro
3
3 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Saidona, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Saidona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Neohori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Neohori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 326 m²
Property Code: HPS5517 - Villa FOR SALE in Lefktros Neochori for € 2.800.000 . This 326 sq.…
$3,22M
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2 bedroom house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale, a 120m2 semi-finished stone maisonette, in a beautiful location in the area of Agi…
$379,962
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Property types in Municipality of West Mani

houses

Properties features in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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