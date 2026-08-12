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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Aegio
4
Municipal Unit of Akrata
3
Municipal Unit of Aegira
4
12 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$776,944
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 be…
$187,733
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$439,224
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rododafni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rododafni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 272 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Valimi, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Valimi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 191 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are: solar panels…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mount…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Aigialeia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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