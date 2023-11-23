Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

Municipal Unit of Diakopto
13
Egio
4
21 property total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€130,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€550,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Dimitropoulo, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Dimitropoulo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€150,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€150,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€215,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€220,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Valimitika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€250,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
€170,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Elaionas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Elaionas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€275,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Bank, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Bank, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€450,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in obryokampos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
obryokampos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
The detached house is located in the region of the Western Peloponesse, in the seashore vill…
€110,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with furnishings in Temeni, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Temeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€372,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with furnishings in Porovitsa beach, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Porovitsa beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
€98,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€250,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with furnishings in Porovitsa beach, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Porovitsa beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
€101,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€265,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€265,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Diakopto, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Diakopto, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 182 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€290,000
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

