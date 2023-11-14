Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Dymi, Greece

Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,75M
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€2,20M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Niforaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€500,000

