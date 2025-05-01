Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi, Greece

Cottage 4 rooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, three houses of ​​215sq.m in total, located in the village of Riglades in Lefkimi …
$103,021
3 bedroom townthouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$346,435
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$344,435
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground flo…
$78,281
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$448,810
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dragotina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dragotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 2 bedroom…
$574,059
Townhouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
Townhouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a townhouse of 90 sq.m in Lefkimmi village, in the south of Corfu. Lefkimmi is one…
$123,068
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of l…
$98,862
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$92,717
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kavos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 210 sq.m near the sea in the southern area of the island of Co…
$388,729
