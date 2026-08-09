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Residential properties for sale in Nestos Municipality, Greece

;
houses
9
11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Perni, Greece
2 room apartment
Perni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Perni: For sale 80sq.m. Apartment located on the 2nd floor of a three-story building…
$118,537
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4 room house in Platamonas, Greece
4 room house
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Platamonas, Kavala: FOR SALE: Detached house, 140 sq.m., on 2 levels, among the plane trees,…
$256,244
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2 room apartment in Makrychori, Greece
2 room apartment
Makrychori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Philippi, Kryoneri: 75 sq.m. apartment for sale. with an individual oil boiler in a duplex. …
$82,645
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House in Paradisos, Greece
House
Paradisos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
N. Kavalas, Chrysoupoli: OPPORTUNITY due to moving. Detached house for sale, 85 sq.m. with a…
$104,411
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2 room house in Paradisos, Greece
2 room house
Paradisos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Kavala, Chrysoupoli, Paradisos: For sale two-story house 150 sq.m. It consists of 2 apartmen…
$185,620
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6 room house in Perni, Greece
6 room house
Perni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Kavala, Perni: For sale Detached house 240sq.m. built on 530sq.m. plot, 3 floors with indivi…
$343,161
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House in Ano Pontolivado, Greece
House
Ano Pontolivado, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
ΚΑΒΑΛΑ. Ano Pontolivado: Detached house of 57 sq.m. in 750 sq.m. plot. It consists of 1 larg…
$63,092
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3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11531 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 125.000 . This 105 s…
$134,937
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3 bedroom house in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom house
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11529 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chrisoupoli Center for € 140.000 . This 135 s…
$151,129
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House in Keramoti, Greece
House
Keramoti, Greece
Property Code: 11688 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Keramoti Chaidefto for € 230.000 . This 82 sq…
$266,459
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3 room house in Zarkadia, Greece
3 room house
Zarkadia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Chrysoupoli, Zarkadia: Unfinished villa for sale, 266 SQM on 3 levels, on a plot of 900 sqm …
$152,472
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Properties features in Nestos Municipality, Greece

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