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Residential properties for sale in Thassos, Greece

;
apartments
5
houses
7
12 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
5 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11616 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 560.000 Exclusivity. This 199…
$635,818
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1 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11472 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 110.00 sq. m. …
$211,474
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3 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11775 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 78.00 sq. …
$211,474
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11812 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 135.000 . This 90.00 sq. …
$156,802
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2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11644 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 80.00 sq. …
$211,474
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2 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11597 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 420.000 . This 100.00 sq. m. …
$485,415
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TekceTekce
House in Thassos, Greece
House
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11583 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 250.000 . This 89.00 sq.…
$293,714
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1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11717 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 222.000 . This 80.00 sq. …
$260,818
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8 bedroom House in Thassos, Greece
8 bedroom House
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Property Code: 1985 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 470.000 . This 326 sq. m. furn…
$494,219
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4 room house in Thassos, Greece
4 room house
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale unique and luxurious detached house in Limenas, Thassos 200 sq.m. on a plot of 660 …
$377,226
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3 room house in Thassos, Greece
3 room house
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
For sale in Limenas of Thassos in a wonderful spot in nature detached house of 150 sq.m. on …
$368,036
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5 room apartment in Thassos, Greece
5 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Thassos, Center: For sale bright building 450 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of 4 levels w…
$736,071
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