Residential properties for sale in Thassos, Greece

apartments
6
houses
11
17 properties total found
3 room apartment with garage, with garden, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room apartment with garage, with garden, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11404 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €175.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
€175,000
3 room house with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11387 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €310.000 . This 164 sq. m. …
€310,000
3 room house with storage, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11385 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €275.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€275,000
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with garden, with storage, with WC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 11379 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €290.000 . This 157 sq. m. …
€290,000
House with furniture, with fireplace, with AC in Thassos, Greece
House with furniture, with fireplace, with AC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11289 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €60.000 . This 35 sq. m. furnish…
€60,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with AC in Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment with furniture, with AC
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11188 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €155.000 . This 115 sq. m. f…
€155,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden in Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment with furniture, with garage, with garden
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11121 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €88.000 . This 43 sq. m. fur…
€88,000
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Building for sale in Center, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 700.000€ (Listing No LA161). An…
€700,000
8 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace in Thassos, Greece
8 room house with furniture, with garden, with fireplace
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Property Code: 1985 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €470.000. This 326 sq. m. House …
€470,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale unique and luxurious detached house in Limenas, Thassos 200 sq.m. on a plot of 660 …
€360,000
3 room house with rent in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with rent
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
For sale in Limenas of Thassos in a wonderful spot in nature detached house of 150 sq.m. on …
€350,000
3 room house with furniture, with garage in Thassos, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with garage
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 1458 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €290.000. This 160 sq. m. House …
€290,000
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Thassos, Greece
6 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Three-storey detached house of 300 sq.m. in Limenas. It includes on the ground floor 2 bedro…
€300,000
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Thassos, Greece
5 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Maisonette of two levels with a total area of ​​145 sq.m. perimeter free with comfortable ba…
€300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
€220,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
€165,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on th…
€120,000
