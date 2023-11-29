Villefranche-sur-Mer, France

from €450,000

A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the connecting element. Thus, the harmony of the quarter is maintained. The restored facade is additionally decorated with new travertine trim, giving it a more contemporary appearance. The price of the apartments includes a parking space. Features of the flats The apartments have a sufficient number of rooms for day and night time, which allows you to ensure the privacy of each guest. Starting from two-bedroom apartments, the master suite has its own bathroom. Smart layout optimizes sunlight penetration, achieved by adding two or three windows and up to four outdoor areas, such as a loggia, balcony or terrace, in each apartment. Most of the main bedrooms have direct access to the outdoor space. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic doors equipped with A2P locks Intercom and access control provided by the Vigik system Secure underground parking Bicycle storage facilities Ceilings are almost 3.5 m Parquet or solid boards in dry rooms Interior doors 2.14 m high Inverter air conditioners Top quality tiles and porcelain floors in bathtubs and showers Washbasins with mirrors, equipped with LEDs Heated towel rail and shower tray Wardrobes Automatic roller blinds Home automation system Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from the residence, in the shade of spreading plane trees, is Place Marinoni, decorated with a bandstand; this place is considered the beating heart of Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Every year, this square hosts Italian markets with local products and hosts numerous musical evenings. The wide and narrow streets are lined with luxury shops, terraces of cafes and restaurants. Everything is within walking distance: nursery, school, parks and gardens, beaches. Several bus routes pass through the city: No. 607 and 608, which go to Nice, Monaco and Manton, as well as lines No. 81, 83 and 84, which go to the Promenade des Arts in Nice and to Riquier train station, the port Saint Jean, Baie de Fourmy and Eze Plateau de la Justis. 200 meters from Beaulieu-sur-Mer TER station, in the direction of Mandelieu, Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Ventimiglia. 20 minutes from the A8 highway. 15 minutes from Place Massena and Mowen Corniche. 25 minutes from the international airport of the Cote d'Azur. 20 minutes from the Monaco helipad.