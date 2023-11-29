  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France

New buildings for sale in Metropolitan France

Antibes
2
Cannes
2
Courbevoie
2
Rueil-Malmaison
2
Villiers-sur-Marne
2
Creteil
2
Nogent-sur-Marne
2
Agde
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Residential complex Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, France
from
€280,862
Developer: VIBES RESORT
Vibes Resort is deluxe tourist residence located within the naturist village of Cap d'Agde (France). It is a great opportunity to maximise the value of your assets, with projected returns ranging from 4 to 8% and the right to recover VAT*. This new luxury resort consists of private flats, a swimming pool and jacuzzis, a lounge bar and a restaurant situated on a roof-top terrace with spectacular sea views. A real incentive to letting go and indulging yourself against an azure screen. The residence's internal area is devoted to luxury and hedonism. Overlooking the naturist village, Port Ambonne and the Mediterranean, Vibes Resort's rooftop is a private island, a place where time passes in a refined way. Sip a cocktail in the pool, enjoy the Jacuzzi or the lounge bar, rest in the shade on the wide wooden beach surrounded by palm trees... and enjoy the mild southern atmosphere. Then, head to your private flats and indulge in the high level of comfort we like to share with you. Ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom suites, the Vibes Resort apartments offer that little touch of exclusivity that makes them so irresistible. Decoration and design furniture, a cosy interior, generous volumes, secure private parking; it' s all about your well-being.     *Profitability is for information purposes only and subject to specific conditions. Rental under the parahotel regime includes at least three of the following services: breakfast, regular cleaning of the premises, laundry service, guest reception service. It entitles the owner to full recovery of the 20% VAT incurred on the asset's acquisition, subject to a renting commitment. As every investment, real estate ventures are at risk.
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€631,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex inside and out is made in the Victorian style. There is a beautiful park with a playground right next to it, and the yard is decorated with a central garden with a decorative fountain. Some apartments have a basement. It offers apartments ranging from studios to 6-room units. A shaded balcony, an open terrace or a private garden, which can be up to 65 m2, expand the apartments. There are facilities for storage, repair and maintenance of bicycles. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump provides hot water and underfloor heating/cooling has been installed Floors are covered with parquet or tiles Wardrobes in the hallway and bedrooms Bathroom or shower room tiled with elegant tiles Ceiling heights up to 2.70 m Double glazed windows, electric roller shutters with central control Entrance doors are equipped with a 5-point lock Videophone for visitors and Vigik badge for residents Location and nearby infrastructure The city of Puteaux, located on the left bank of the Seine, is one of the most sought-after suburbs of Paris. It borders cities such as Neuilly-sur-Seine, Nanterre, Suresnes and Courbevoie. Residents especially value Puteaux for its full range of services, many parks and excellent transport links. On foot you can reach the nursery in 1 minute, 15 minutes to sports facilities, 11 minutes to the market and nearby shops. By bike only 11 minutes from La Defense and 18 minutes from the Bois de Boulogne. Puteaux Town Hall can be reached in 11 minutes by bus. By tram 22 minutes to Saint Cloud National Park.
Residential complex New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€182,500
Agency: TRANIO
In this unique complex residents will be able to enjoy an exceptional and high quality living environment, in particular a large green patio, terraces, shops, restaurants. Apartments will be delivered fully furnished and equipped. Students will be able to enjoy useful services in everyday life: laundry, gym, cafeteria. Facilities and equipment in the house In bathroom: Full length wall tiles in the bathroom Ceramic washbasin and low cabinet Wall mirror and LED lamp Shower tray 80x100 cm Towel dryer In the kitchen: Worktop, sink and cabinet Tall cabinet with LED strip 2 ceramic burners Wall tiles Kitchen hood Fridge In the living room: PVC flooring and matching skirting boards Insulating double glazing Lacquered steel radiator Cabinets Entrance door with 3-point lock Smartphone access control Adjustable sun shields Advantages The property is perfect for renting out, especially for students. More than 45,000 students study in Nice, almost 15% of which come from abroad, and 28,000 study at the University of the Côte d'Azur. An exemplary city of tomorrow, it combines all aspects of a balanced life: live, learn, have fun. Location and nearby infrastructure 4 minutes by car from major motorways: A8 and RM 6202 10 minutes by tram from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€360,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex offers luxury apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with large bay windows, beautiful terraces and stunning views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. In the center of the quarter there is a garden with terraces overlooking the city, divided into green spaces, orchards and olive groves. From the garden to the interior designer-designed lobbies, all common spaces create an atmosphere of exceptional elegance. On the ninth floor there is a gym and a spacious common terrace of 150 m², overlooking the Metropolitan Square and Cours Meridia. These spaces can be reserved by owners for events, sports, or simply used by residents for recreation. The price for a parking space is 28,000 euros. Facilities and equipment in the house Secure private access The building is connected to the geothermal network Secure parking for cars in the basement Place for storing and repairing bicycles and strollers Fan coil heating/cooling Home automation Location and nearby infrastructure All services - shops, schools, restaurants - are available just minutes from the house. The new tram stop on Avenue Simone Weil will take you to the airport, the center of Nice, the Allianz Riviera stadium or other active leisure areas.
Residential complex New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France
Alfortville, France
from
€575,000
Agency: TRANIO
A small residence with 14 apartments is located in the commune of Alfortville in the southeast of Paris. The proximity of two rivers, the Marne and the Seine, allows residents to stroll along the quiet embankments. Architecture with clean and elegant lines. Panoramic windows, individual balconies and terraces. There are only 3 apartments left. Location and nearby infrastructure Alfortville town centre, 15 minutes walk away, with its regular cultural events and market. In the quarter there are large supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries and schools. Outdoor concert venue for family picnics. There are several bus stops within two minutes walk (lines 125, 325 and 103) to reach the center of Paris and various business districts. Metro stop (line 8) is an 8-minute walk away. The center of Paris can be reached by metro in 20 minutes.
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
from
€265,000
Agency: TRANIO
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV Large format floor tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint Double glazed windows Electric roller shutters Individual electric heating Thermodynamic hot water tank Bathroom with wall tiles, washbasin and heated towel rail Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the heart of the lively Carnoles area, close to restaurants, shops, city services and entertainment, all the benefits of city life in a peaceful environment.
Residential complex New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€309,000
Agency: TRANIO
Closed residence in the Fabron area with a swimming pool overlooking the sea, a large park and parking lots. There are many palm trees around, there are tennis courts nearby. The price includes a parking space. Start of construction - October 2021. Completion of works - 4th quarter of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The new building is located in the green area of Fabron. The area has well developed infrastructure and transport network, from here you can quickly and conveniently reach the center of Nice and the airport.
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€276,000
Agency: TRANIO
Modern residential complex consists of 46 apartments with 2-5 rooms and 4 two-storey houses, a lush Mediterranean garden, underground parking, storage space for bicycles and prams. Facilities and equipment in the house Illuminated common areas, surveillance system with cameras, Vigik access, videophone Smart home system controlled by smartphone or tablet 3-month support for getting started and setting up all pre-installed hardware 2-year warranty on equipment already installed at home Landing door equipped with A2P 5-point lock Double glazing for good heat and sound insulation Electric shutters in living rooms Bathroom with vanity, illuminated mirror, heated towel rail, bathtub or flat shower tray Location and nearby infrastructure 2 km to Cannes train station 3 km to the beaches of Cannes 25 km to Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France
Creteil, France
from
€228,000
Agency: TRANIO
The modern residential complex consists of 4 buildings, 2 of which are fully residential, surrounded by a lush garden. Apartments of various types are available - from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Location and nearby infrastructure The municipality is actively renovating a large number of its districts, providing its residents with a good quality of life. Créteil is currently connected to Paris by 4 metro stations (line 8), line 15 of the Grand Paris Express train, as well as 2 RER stations (Créteil-Pompadour station and Saint-Maur — Creteil station). The city is also connected by the A86, RD1, RN6 and RN 186 motorways, allowing for unlimited access to the capital or neighboring cities. About 18% of the city's area is occupied by green areas. There are 108 playgrounds for children. The city has a large number of educational institutions — 24 kindergartens, 24 elementary schools, 9 nurseries, 11 colleges and 11 high schools. Sports facilities have been created for adults and teenagers — 12 sports halls, 5 multifunctional halls and 3 swimming pools. Créteil has a vibrant city center with plenty of cultural recreational facilities, from the Arts House to the National Choreographic Center, as well as an art gallery, a conservatory and a media library.
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€314,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex combines all the comforts of modernity with the classical elegance of architecture that respects the heritage of the city. The building offers 29 apartments ranging from studios to 3 bedrooms. Direct access to the residence's private underground car park is located next to Rue Voltaire. Facilities and equipment in the house Secure access via videophone and digital code Reversible climate control Wooden windows High quality tiles in the living room, parquet or tiles on your choice in the bedrooms Bedrooms with fitted wardrobes Bathtub/shower room with shower/tub screen and full length tiles Towel dryer and hanging toilet Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from Place Massena and tram line 1, walking distance from the Promenade des Anglais, the beaches and the old town of Nice. Galeries Lafayette Nice Masséna - 200 m Centre commercial Nice Étoile - 300 m Place Masséna - 350 m Promenade des Anglais - 700 m Plage - 800 m Marché aux fleurs - 800 m
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
from
€450,000
Agency: TRANIO
A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the connecting element. Thus, the harmony of the quarter is maintained. The restored facade is additionally decorated with new travertine trim, giving it a more contemporary appearance. The price of the apartments includes a parking space. Features of the flats The apartments have a sufficient number of rooms for day and night time, which allows you to ensure the privacy of each guest. Starting from two-bedroom apartments, the master suite has its own bathroom. Smart layout optimizes sunlight penetration, achieved by adding two or three windows and up to four outdoor areas, such as a loggia, balcony or terrace, in each apartment. Most of the main bedrooms have direct access to the outdoor space. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic doors equipped with A2P locks Intercom and access control provided by the Vigik system Secure underground parking Bicycle storage facilities Ceilings are almost 3.5 m Parquet or solid boards in dry rooms Interior doors 2.14 m high Inverter air conditioners Top quality tiles and porcelain floors in bathtubs and showers Washbasins with mirrors, equipped with LEDs Heated towel rail and shower tray Wardrobes Automatic roller blinds Home automation system Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from the residence, in the shade of spreading plane trees, is Place Marinoni, decorated with a bandstand; this place is considered the beating heart of Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Every year, this square hosts Italian markets with local products and hosts numerous musical evenings. The wide and narrow streets are lined with luxury shops, terraces of cafes and restaurants. Everything is within walking distance: nursery, school, parks and gardens, beaches. Several bus routes pass through the city: No. 607 and 608, which go to Nice, Monaco and Manton, as well as lines No. 81, 83 and 84, which go to the Promenade des Arts in Nice and to Riquier train station, the port Saint Jean, Baie de Fourmy and Eze Plateau de la Justis. 200 meters from Beaulieu-sur-Mer TER station, in the direction of Mandelieu, Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Ventimiglia. 20 minutes from the A8 highway. 15 minutes from Place Massena and Mowen Corniche. 25 minutes from the international airport of the Cote d'Azur. 20 minutes from the Monaco helipad.
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Plaisir, France
from
€200,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex offers a wide variety of apartments: from studios to 4-bedrooms with panoramic windows and balconies. For the convenience of residents, there will be shops on the ground floor. There is also a parking lot in the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the picturesque village of Plaisir, west of Paris. The surroundings of Plaisir are rich in cultural attractions and natural landscapes: a 17th-century castle with a classicist park, St. Peter's Cathedral, conservatories and theaters. Plaisir is the embodiment of the idea of French well-being through a combination of discreet luxury of architecture and rural landscape. The commune is suitable for those who want to be away from the noise of the big city. Paris can be reached by direct train or car in 25 minutes.
Residential complex New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€277,000
Agency: TRANIO
In the amazingly beautiful city of Nice, just 3 km from its picturesque center and beautiful beaches, there is an exclusive residential complex, which occupies a privileged position in a quiet and cozy area. Enjoy the magnificent view of the historic city center from the windows of your new home! The complex offers its residents comfortable living conditions with amenities. Guarded residence with elevator, videophone and gates, underground parking and garden. This is a place where you can feel at home, enjoying sunny days and calm evenings surrounded by beautiful nature and cozy streets. Location and nearby infrastructure Nestled between the sea and the mountains, Nice offers all kinds of entertainment: many beaches are open to lovers of swimming and water sports, several ski resorts in the Southern Alps are less than 1 hour and 30 minutes away by transport, and Italy is 30 kilometers away. Nice is also a city of art and culture: after Paris, it is the city with the most museums. The advantage of this project is its proximity to all amenities such as local shops, bakery, restaurants and pharmacy which are just a few steps away from your doorstep. And if you need a large supermarket, then it is only 1 km from the house. In addition, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges are located around the complex, which makes it ideal for families with children. Bus lines 07/08/18/19/35/88/CE nearby Nice Saint-Roch train station 4 minutes (950 m) Nice Cote d'Azur Airport 17 minutes (10 km)
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
Agency: TRANIO
With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstructed views of the hills of the city, the square and the beautiful building of the old station. All apartments with beautiful terraces that expand your interior, allowing light to enter. 4 apartments have huge rooftop terraces. Delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. The largest and most reliable developers of the Bank of France. Facilities and equipment in the house large format tiles 60 x 60 cm the bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror with lighting, heated towel rail and very flat shower tray electric roller shutters in living rooms + centralized control storage space for bicycles and prams advanced equipment for electric vehicle double glazing for good heat and sound insulation color videophone high-quality Internet infrastructure with the installation of sockets in the living room and bedrooms mailboxes and digital concierge service smart home system: central heating control with smart thermostat, electric shutter control (optional), intrusion detector (optional) 3-month support in setting up all equipment 2 year warranty on equipment pre-installed in your home Infrastructure It is located on the square of the old station, where now there is a food court instead, there are cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, a market nearby. Location and nearby infrastructure Bordered by the famous Bay of the Angels and its 7 km of uninterrupted beach, the capital of the French Riviera has natural beauty. People visit it from all over the world thanks to the airport, which serves 102 destinations in 41 countries. Elegant and popular, Nice is a vibrant city where art and culture are prominent, as evidenced by the famous Nice Jazz Festival and Carnival. Libe, as the people of Nice like to call it, is a historic, authentic and lively area that was best known for its wonderful open-air market until the early 2000s. In 2012, a real metamorphosis took place with the reconstruction of the Gare du Sud station, identical to its first project in 1892.
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€569,500
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex, surrounded by greenery, offers 54 apartments of various types - from studios to apartments with 5 rooms. Spacious balconies expand the apartments, most of which overlook Place Saint-Louis. The top floor has splendid outdoor terraces. The complex has secure underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Massive parquet in living rooms and bedrooms Gas heating Electric roller shutters Full height tiled floor and wall tiles in wet areas Bathroom and shower room equipped with heated towel rail and dressing table with mirror and light strip Access to the house is controlled by a digital code and pass, videophone 5-point front door lock Location and nearby infrastructure Garches, a popular town that stretches between the Saint-Cloud park and the Malmaison forest. In the heart of the city, the charm of the old village has been preserved. Picturesque alleys, tree-lined squares and historical heritage, including the church of Saint-Louis, give this place an authenticity. The complex is ideally located in the city center. Shops, restaurants and a market are located around Place Saint-Louis, bordering the residence. Post office, banks and town hall are also nearby. Sydney Bechet Cultural Center less than 200 meters away, Leo Lagrange Stadium, Ralleck Gymnasium, swimming pool and tennis club just 2 minutes away. Paris can be reached by car in just 15 minutes. 220 m to the bus stop, 750 to the railway station.
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€289,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to basement garages via individual remote control Secure access control system with video intercom Bike storage with electrical outlets Heating and air cooling with a heat pump In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint in all rooms Electric roller shutters in living rooms Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror Wall hung toilets Wardrobes with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands. 50 m from bus stop lines 2, 11 and N2 to Tourrades shopping centers and beaches 6 minutes from the A8 motorway 4 minutes from the train station to Cannes, Nice-Ville, Monaco 30 minutes by car from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€306,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex has apartments of various types - from studios to three-bedroom apartments. All apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. The complex offers residents common areas: co-working, guest room, gym, DIY workshop. Facilities and equipment in the house digicode intercom wireless home automation system for managing electric shutters, controlling lights, programming heating and checking consumption Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located near a park and a pond. There is a T1 tram stop nearby. Very close to the house there are famous schools, shops, as well as golf courses, an equestrian center, tennis courts.
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
from
€323,232
Agency: TRANIO
The residence is made in a classic and elegant architectural style. There are only 8 apartments in the building served by two stairwells, there is an underground parking for 9 places, a room for bicycles and a room for household waste. This luxurious residence is adorned with a garden with trees and flowers creating a pleasant living environment. Location and nearby infrastructure Located close to Paris, Brie-sur-Marne offers a very privileged environment in a dynamic sector. Easy access to Orly and Roissy airports, even Disneyland Paris. Shops, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, sports, culture - everything is here. The complex is located 500 m from the railway station and 700 m from the city center with all amenities. The banks of the Marne are less than 10 minutes' walk and the Coudray park is also a stone's throw away. Subway Line 15 is a 30-minute walk away.
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€605,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²) Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms LEDs in bathrooms and showers Electric towel warmer Wall hung toilets Built-in wardrobes Electric roller shutters with central control Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new luxury residence showcases high-quality modern architecture, in which green spaces take pride of place. The gardens around make it an exceptional place to live in the heart of the city. The complex offers 25 apartments with 2-4 rooms and parking spaces. Premium interior solutions have been carefully created to provide comfort and tranquility throughout the year. Enjoy unobstructed views from the spacious terrace of the last rays of the sun in the heart of the city. Features of the flats Patio windows and doors with double insulated glazing and exterior roller shutters Electric shutters Tile 60x60 cm with a variety of colors Built-in wardrobes Smooth wall and ceiling paint Anti-burglary entrance doors with three-point lock A2P1* Bathroom with modern washbasin, light strip mirror, towel rack, designer faucets and shower tray with screen Video surveillance system at the entrance and in the parking lot Location and nearby infrastructure With 7 km of beaches and the famous Promenade des Anglais, Nice is rich in history and culture. The City of Angels invites you to its typical streets, squares, markets, ports, beaches and green parks. The capital of the Riviera, filled with numerous events, annually hosts about 2000 cultural, festive or sporting events that are not to be missed. From the Riquier area, you can quickly reach (less than 500 meters) to any public transport - a choice of tram, bus or train. From here you only need to take a few steps to stroll along the promenade or the port, discover the beautiful shops, sit on the terrace of an elegant restaurant, sunbath or go to Corsica or Sardinia.
Residential complex Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€1,55M
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex offers various types of apartments from studios to apartments with 6 rooms, duplexes and triplexes. It is possible to have a personal garden or a rooftop terrace. Residents have access to an indoor swimming pool, a gym and a parking. Features of the flats More comfort, safety and savings thanks to a connected and intelligent system Heating and air conditioning control with an individual fan coil unit Electric adjustable shutters in all rooms with remote control Marble stone on the floor in the halls A wide range of solid parquet floors for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways and corridors A wide range of tiles and faience for kitchens, bathrooms, showers and toilets Bathrooms and shower rooms are equipped with a dressing table, illuminated mirror, electric heated towel rail Wardrobes equipped according to the layout of the premises Sliding aluminum windows in living rooms Outdoor faucet and wall light in private gardens and most balconies and rooftops 5-point armored entry door Access control with digital code and videophone Parking access via license plate recognition and individual remote control CCTV in basements Infrastructure Within walking distance: church - 2 minutes supermarket - 6 minutes hospital - 6 minutes college - 7 minutes metro line 3 - 9 minutes metro line 1 - 15 minutes By transport: Paris Opera - 24 minutes Louvre Museum - 27 minutes Roissy Airport - 28 minutes Lyon railway station - 35 minutes Orly Airport - 40 minutes Location and nearby infrastructure Neuilly-sur-Seine — one of the most prestigious areas of Paris. To the west it is bordered by the River Seine, in the south by the Bois de Boulogne. The main street — Avenue Charles de Gaulle, is a continuation of the Champs Elysees. Neuilly-sur-Seine is a choice for families with children, as there are public or private schools and kindergartens, places for cultural events, exclusive sports clubs for playing polo or tennis, as well as riding schools.
Residential complex New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France
Chatenay-Malabry, France
from
€222,363
Agency: TRANIO
A well-maintained residential complex includes various types of apartments (from studios to four-bedroom apartments), 6 local shops on the ground floor, a common terrace for relaxing on the roof, parking zone (1 parking space is provided per apartment). Heating and hot water supply from the city heating network powered by geothermal energy. Location and nearby infrastructure L'Haÿ-les-Roses is located just 5 km from Paris. In the immediate vicinity from the complex there is a new kindergarten and elementary school, square. There is access to metro line 7, and line 14 will open in the future. The road to the airport will take no more than 10 minutes.
Residential complex New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
from
€492,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of two buildings with lush green gardens and a patio for relaxation. The residence offers a wide range of apartments: from studios to 4-room apartments. Almost all apartments have a balcony, terrace or private garden. There is parking in the basement and a storage room for bicycles on the ground floor. Facilities and equipment in the house Reinforced door with A2P class lock Access control with digital code, Vigik and videophone Bathrooms and showers are equipped with a vanity, mirror and illuminated wall lamp Wall hung toilet JACOB DELAFON or similar Insulating double glazing Windows with electric or aluminum shutters Parquet in different colors to choose from in the living rooms Built-in wardrobe Location and nearby infrastructure Just 12 km from Porte de Bercy, well served by the A4 motorway, several bus lines, as well as the future metro line 15, Villiers-sur-Marne is in the heart of the developing Île-de-France region. Schools, grocery stores and local services, cultural attractions, numerous sports facilities and almost 18 hectares of green space make Villiers-sur-Marne a great place to live. Just a 6-minute walk from the residence there is a covered market in the city center, as well as everything you need: a bakery, medical services, a butcher shop, a grocery store, a hairdresser, a bank, a restaurant. Primary school at 120 meters Bus stop at 200 meters Kindergarten at 250 meters Bakery at 300 meters Nursery at 300 meters Covered market at 500 meters Railway station at 750 meters
Residential complex New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
La Queue-en-Brie, France
from
€196,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex offers modern and ecological accommodation with plenty of light, balconies and private gardens. Units are available from studios to 4 bedroom apartments. For residents there is a parking lot and a common garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the small village of La Queue-en-Brie, 18 km southeast of Paris. The surrounding area has an exceptional natural wealth: about 20 parks, a nature reserve of 2550 hectares of forest, a network of rivers and canals. Marmuse Castle is also located in the vicinity. The commune has a well-developed infrastructure: there are bakeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, several stadiums and gymnasiums. Paris can be easily reached by car in 20 minutes.
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
€469,000
Agency: TRANIO
A modern residential complex within walking distance from the beach offers its residents comfort and safety. Delivery of the project - 30.09.2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to garages in the basement with an individual remote control Secure access control system controlled by a smartphone or tablet and a Vigik badge Automatic lighting of staircases with presence sensors Bike room with electrical outlets Porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm Electric blinds in all rooms Windows with double insulated glazing Bathrooms are equipped with heated towel rails, bedside tables, mirrors and LED lighting Cabinets with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is ideally located - all services and amenities (supermarket, bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacy, fitness center and more) are close to the residence. You can walk to the beach in just 5 minutes. The Old Town can be reached in 10 minutes by transport.
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€310,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex has a room for strollers and bicycles, as well as two-level underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house The bathroom is equipped with an electric towel rail, vanity, mirror and LED lamp Faience sanitary ware, hanging toilet Motorized roller shutters with switch control Individual electric heating with programmable thermostat Digital code and videophone with color screen Location and nearby infrastructure In the heart of the Riquier district, highly regarded for its elegant shops, shady squares and typical Nice architecture. Schools, shops, sports and cultural facilities within 500 meters. Port of Nice 2 km, motorway A8 4 km, international airport Nice-Côte d'Azur 9 km, French-Italian border 33 km. 4 minutes walk from the train station Nice Riquier 6 minutes walk from tram line L1 11 minute bike ride from the fish market in Place Saint-Francois
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€421,900
Agency: TRANIO
The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spacious and bright interiors are designed with attention to detail. The apartments on the ground floor are hidden from view by private gardens with hedges. The apartments on the upper floors have spacious terraces. The price includes a place in the underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Oak laminated parquet glued to acoustic screed with 7 cm high skirting boards Enamelled porcelain stoneware tiles 45x45 cm for kitchens and wet rooms, matched skirting boards Wooden stair doors with massive internal protection Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. The complex is a 4-minute walk from the city center and its amenities. Around the residence there are many places to relax. A sports park, a rugby club training centre, a swimming pool, a tennis club and a multifunctional sports ground are nearby. Mediatheque, cinema and arts center are within a 10-minute walk. The city has kindergartens, an elementary school, and a college. T6 tram stop is 500 m away. Bus stop of lines 290 and 395 at 220 m.
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
€314,000
Agency: TRANIO
In the center of the complex between the buildings there is a landscaped garden, and in the southern part of the plot there is a communal swimming pool. Private parking spaces in the basement are equipped with charging stations and there is also a room for bicycles. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump for heating and cooling Large format tiles Hanging bathroom cabinet Glass shower screen Double glazed windows and shutters Infrastructure Bus stop 50 m Exflora Park 550 m Antibes-Juan-les-Pins Beach 800 m Sophia Antipolis Economic Center 8 km Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport 18 km Location and nearby infrastructure Ideally located between Nice and Cannes, Antibes offers a unique lifestyle in the heart of the Côte d'Azur. The complex is located in the western part, less than 10 minutes from the historic city center.
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
from
€258,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby. The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a garden for residents will be made, consisting of olive trees, lindens, lemon and orange trees. Basement parking with remote control door. Bicycle rooms are guarded on the ground and basement floors. Elevators serve all floors and parking. On the ground floor, residents will have a choice of shops. A parking space is already included in the price. Facilities and equipment in the house Walls and ceilings of all rooms are painted with smooth white paint The floors of all rooms are covered with glazed porcelain tiles Bathrooms and shower rooms are tiled, equipped with a heated towel rail and a washbasin, a mirror with lighting Double glazing on all windows Roller shutters are motorized in living rooms Hot water is produced by a heat pump Individual heating with convectors Lobby access controlled by digital code, videophone and Vigik badge Entrance doors are equipped with A2P security locks Location and nearby infrastructure 30 m from the bus stop — 8 routes serving the city center, railway station, beaches, port, shopping center, college, high schools 1 km from the future tram stop, opening scheduled for 2026 1 km from the railway station of national and international lines 500 m from the future cable car project connecting the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var with the Nice Méridia area 3 minutes to the A8 motorway towards Cannes and Monaco 8 minutes by car from Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€370,000
Agency: TRANIO
In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted glass. Delivery - second quarter of 2024. The price of the proposed apartments already includes a parking space for 21-22 thousand euros. You can additionally purchase a parking space for 38 thousand euros. From the windows you can see the sea and the park. The natural light, so typical of Nice, permeates all rooms and in particular the living rooms with open kitchens, where it gives a festive atmosphere and more space. Facilities and equipment in the house Lobby decorated by an interior designer Secure access controlled by smartphone or tablet and Vigik badge Automatic lighting of common areas with presence sensors Glazed porcelain tiles 45x45 cm Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms The bathrooms are equipped with a vanity with a mirror and a light strip, a towel dryer and tiled walls Aluminum windows with insulating and double glazing SMARTHAB system (or equivalent), ACCESS package with mobile app control (Android, iOs) Heating and electric roller shutters control Presence, room temperature, stairwell door closing, smoke detection controlled via mobile app connection Location and nearby infrastructure In the Riquier district, near the port of Nice, next to the square with cafes and restaurants, 10 minutes walk from the beach. Schools, universities, sports and cultural events are nearby. Close to Delfino Boulevard, lined with trees and full of small shops, just a few minutes from the famous Peng Square.
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€249,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of 2 small buildings, which include a total of 21 apartments. Between the buildings there is a green area for residents. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the Saint-Jean-d'Angely area, from where on foot or by transport you can reach the center of Nice in a few minutes. Nearby there are schools, university campus, shops, cafes. There is a tram stop 50 meters away. In 10 minutes you can reach the main highway A8, and in 15 minutes you can reach the beach.
Residential complex First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€1,60M
Agency: TRANIO
After a busy day in the heart of lively Nice, this residence is the place to be as it offers a holiday feeling all year round. Cypress, olive and citrus trees in the garden-belvedere shade the pedestrian paths that criss cross the residence’s vast park. The promenade overlooking the terraces opens onto the breathtaking landscape and the sea, while the pleasant southern life flourishes around the swimming pool, the playground and the outdoor rotunda. Spacious and refined, the flats range from 2 to 5 rooms, most of which have a dual orientation, and are always extended by a large, private outdoor space. The high ceilings and large bay windows let the natural light in but without excess, thanks to a high-performance shading system. On the top floor, the exceptional flats have huge panoramic terraces offering unobstructed sea views. Facilities and equipment in the house Soundproofing screed (covering) Large format tiles 60x60 cm Reversible ducted air conditioning Floor tiles and earthenware tiles at frame height in the bathrooms and shower rooms Vanity unit with mirror and LED light fitting in the bathrooms and shower rooms Towel dryer and shower screen Fitted cupboards Sliding exterior joinery in lacquered aluminium Motorised roller shutters Glass railings Home automation pre-equipment Landing doors fitted with A2P locks Videophone and Vigik access control Location and nearby infrastructure Fabron is a green and affluent residential hill to the west of Nice, overlooking the Baie des Anges (Angels’ Bay) and prized for its sea views and tranquillity. This «dolce vita» is now complemented by the first-class urban infrastructures of the neighbouring Eco-Vallée, making the district a showcase for the metropolis. The area is convenient for daily life with the proximity of the La Lanterne school and the small shopping centre «La Pignata village» with its bakery, pharmacy and restaurant. For moments of relaxation, you can easily access the Promenade des Anglais with its bicycle / running lane as well as its famous beaches. At the foot of the hill, in the area of the Var plain, also accessible by tramway lines 2 and 3, amenities and facilities are less than 10 minutes* away by car: a secondary school, a high school and a university as well as the Nice Valley shopping centre, Nikaïa theatre, Allianz Riviera stadium, etc.
Residential complex New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€289,000
Agency: TRANIO
The cozy complex with modern and elegant architecture includes 16 luxury apartments, which have from 2 to 4 rooms and magnificent outdoor spaces - terraces and private gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a quiet residential area of the Caucade. You can easily walk to the kindergarten and school, which are located opposite the residence, as well as the college and local shops. Just 300 meters away there is the AnimaNice sports and cultural center, which offers a variety of activities such as tennis, dancing, gym, yoga and painting. Within a few minutes you can also reach secondary schools, sports complexes, the Nikaia concert hall, the Allianz Riviera stadium and the Lingostiere multiplex cinema. Located close to tram lines 2 and 3, the A8 motorway and Nice International Airport, the complex offers optimal accessibility in all directions.
Realting.com
Go