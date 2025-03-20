Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

The complex is located in the heart of a landscape park. Shaded seating areas are adjacent to cozy spaces. Owners can store their cars in underground parking with direct access to the apartments. All units have spacious balconies overlooking the sea, mountains or park. The top floor flats have large terraces where you can install a jacuzzi. Most apartments have double exposure and bay windows.

Video surveillance system

Closed and guarded basements

Charging stations for electric vehicles

Enclosed and secure premises for bicycles

Triple purpose general heat pump (hot water, heating, cooling)

Motorized roller shutters or blinds

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Antibes combines the historical charm of the Cote d'Azur with the economic dynamism of a big city. The complex is a green oasis by the sea, located in close proximity to the famous Fort Carré, Port Vauban and the old town. Schools, shops, beaches, medical facilities, municipal transport, sports and cultural facilities are within walking distance.