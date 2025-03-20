Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

  1. Realting.com
Antibes, France
from
$403,008
;
11
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19347
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2363355
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Antibes

About the complex

The complex is located in the heart of a landscape park. Shaded seating areas are adjacent to cozy spaces. Owners can store their cars in underground parking with direct access to the apartments. All units have spacious balconies overlooking the sea, mountains or park. The top floor flats have large terraces where you can install a jacuzzi. Most apartments have double exposure and bay windows.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Video surveillance system
  • Closed and guarded basements
  • Charging stations for electric vehicles
  • Enclosed and secure premises for bicycles
  • Triple purpose general heat pump (hot water, heating, cooling)
  • Motorized roller shutters or blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure

Antibes combines the historical charm of the Cote d'Azur with the economic dynamism of a big city. The complex is a green oasis by the sea, located in close proximity to the famous Fort Carré, Port Vauban and the old town. Schools, shops, beaches, medical facilities, municipal transport, sports and cultural facilities are within walking distance.

  • 5 minutes drive from SNCF station
  • 6 minutes drive from Old Antibes
  • 10 minutes drive from La Fontonne beach
  • 20 minutes drive from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport

Location on the map

Antibes, France

