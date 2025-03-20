  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Grasse
  4. Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah

Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah

Cannes, France
from
$722,232
BTC
8.5908042
ETH
450.2807771
USDT
714 059.4495993
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26003
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Cannes

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Elegant and modern architecture, corresponding to modern trends. The residence is located near the center of Cannes, a 5-minute walk from the Croisette promenade and the beaches. For the construction and decoration of apartments, luxury materials - Versace Home are used. You have the opportunity to choose materials for finishing apartments from several options offered by the developer. All apartments are rented out with finishing. A magnificent project in the heart of a landscape park. All apartments with large terraces. The apartments on the last floors have sea views.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee. The apartments comply with modern standards of phono-and-thermal insulation, modern standards for electricity.

Options:

2-room apartment 48 m2 +18 m2 terrace: from 440 000 EUR;

3-room from 59 m2 +67 m2 terrace: from 645,000 euros.

Location on the map

Cannes, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$1,43M
Residential complex Two-level penthouse in a new residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
28, France
from
$894,672
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden and parking in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$592,342
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$397,507
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
$285,534
You are viewing
Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah
Cannes, France
from
$722,232
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$361,936
The residence is made in a classic and elegant architectural style. There are only 8 apartments in the building served by two stairwells, there is an underground parking for 9 places, a room for bicycles and a room for household waste. This luxurious residence is adorned with a garden with t…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Paris, France
from
$472,418
The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$906,989
Surrounded by a village atmosphere with colourful historic façades, Avenue Professor Langevin impresses with its tranquility, central location and panoramic views. Thanks to its composition, the residence follows the curves of the hill and fits delicately between typical houses, creating an …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in France
Which European Countries' Real Estate Should You Invest in to Preserve Your Capital? Top 3 Destinations with Examples of Properties
20.03.2025
Which European Countries' Real Estate Should You Invest in to Preserve Your Capital? Top 3 Destinations with Examples of Properties
French Housing Market 2024: Price Analysis, Mortgage Rates and Forecast for 2025
23.01.2025
French Housing Market 2024: Price Analysis, Mortgage Rates and Forecast for 2025
How to Get a Talent Visa and Move to France: Personal Experience and Advice
03.09.2024
How to Get a Talent Visa and Move to France: Personal Experience and Advice
Olympic Paris: What is Happening in the Real Estate Market of the French Capital?
12.08.2024
Olympic Paris: What is Happening in the Real Estate Market of the French Capital?
Income Property in the Tourists’ Favorite Country in the World: Is It Worth Buying Rental Property in France in 2024?
01.07.2024
Income Property in the Tourists’ Favorite Country in the World: Is It Worth Buying Rental Property in France in 2024?
France is changing its migration policy. How? 
03.01.2024
France is changing its migration policy. How? 
France proposes comprehensive immigration reforms—the country is preparing a new law
24.11.2023
France proposes comprehensive immigration reforms—the country is preparing a new law
Which is the best arrondissement to live in Paris? A guide to the safest and most dangerous neighborhoods in the fashion capital of the world
13.10.2023
Which is the best arrondissement to live in Paris? A guide to the safest and most dangerous neighborhoods in the fashion capital of the world
Show all publications