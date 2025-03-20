Residence Elitnaa rezidencia v prestiznom kvartale Kalifornia v Kannah

Elegant and modern architecture, corresponding to modern trends. The residence is located near the center of Cannes, a 5-minute walk from the Croisette promenade and the beaches. For the construction and decoration of apartments, luxury materials - Versace Home are used. You have the opportunity to choose materials for finishing apartments from several options offered by the developer. All apartments are rented out with finishing. A magnificent project in the heart of a landscape park. All apartments with large terraces. The apartments on the last floors have sea views.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee. The apartments comply with modern standards of phono-and-thermal insulation, modern standards for electricity.

Options:

2-room apartment 48 m2 +18 m2 terrace: from 440 000 EUR;

3-room from 59 m2 +67 m2 terrace: from 645,000 euros.