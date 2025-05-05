Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  France
  Long-term rental
  Villa

Monthly rent of villas in France

Metropolitan France
8
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
7
Bonneville
7
187 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in France
4 bedroom Villa
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa in Saint-Maxime near Nartelle beach for rent. 3-level villa with a living area of …
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
Rent a villa with a beautiful panoramic view of the sea, located on the hills of Theul-sur-M…
4 bedroom Villa in France
4 bedroom Villa
France
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Villa on the west side of Cap d'Antibes near the beach of Les Pêcheurs. The house has 4 bedr…
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa after reconstruction, in a modern style, with a spacious garden and amazing sea views.…
4 bedroom Villa in France
4 bedroom Villa
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Villa in modern style, an area of 170 sq.m., in a closed residence. On the first floor there…
6 bedroom villa in France
6 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Located in a picturesque area, just 10 minutes from the village of Valbon and the center of …
6 bedroom villa in France
6 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Hidden among the vineyards of Saint-Tropez, this villa is located in a privileged location, …
6 bedroom villa in 50 French Alps Market, France
6 bedroom villa
50 French Alps Market, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
This cozy Chalet is located in Meribel and offers its guests accommodation with free Wi-Fi a…
6 bedroom villa in France
6 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Villa 400 sq.m. in the style of Provence with a swimming pool and a large flat plot is in a …
4 bedroom Villa in France
4 bedroom Villa
France
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Located in the quiet hills of Super Cannes, this villa is an ideal holiday destination, just…
4 bedroom Villa in France
4 bedroom Villa
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
Beautiful bright villa located in one of the most elite areas of the Côte d'Azur, on Cape An…
6 bedroom villa in France
6 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Exclusive villa in the heart of Saint-Tropez with breathtaking sea views, just 500 meters fr…
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Comfortable villa of 350 sq.m., located in a quiet area of Saint-Paul-de-Vence. First level…
6 bedroom villa in France
6 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Rent a villa in Ez with breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and direct acc…
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Three-storey villa with elevator, located in the picturesque resort town of Villefranche-sur…
4 bedroom Villa in France
4 bedroom Villa
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
This spacious villa with an area of 270 sq.m. is located in the picturesque surroundings of …
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
New villa of 250 sq.m. with a chic panoramic view of the sea and Nice. Located in a quiet qu…
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Rent in St. Tropez: 200 meters from the beach! Spacious villa 225 sq.m of modern architectur…
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
Located in the prestigious area of Mougins, this villa of recent construction is a real mast…
3 bedroom villa in France
3 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa of 160 sq.m. is located in a closed residence in Villeneuve-Loubet. This two-st…
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Rent a villa in the style of the Belle Epoque, located in the heart of Villefranche-sur-Mer,…
6 bedroom villa in France
6 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Villa suite in California style, with an area of 350 square meters, with a beautiful panoram…
4 bedroom Villa in France
4 bedroom Villa
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Villa in Art Nouveau style in a closed residence in Saint-Tropez. Located within walking dis…
3 bedroom villa in France
3 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy one-storey villa of 105 sq.m. is located in a quiet area, 300 m from the beaches. There…
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
A wonderful option for a family holiday - the optimal ratio of price and quality! Comfortabl…
5 bedroom villa in France
5 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Rent a beautiful comfortable villa with sea views in Saint-Maxime. Located in a quiet area o…
3 bedroom villa in France
3 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Rent in Eze sur mer / ez sur measures, a short drive from Monaco: small, tasteful and comfor…
3 bedroom villa in France
3 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Rent a villa in Biot, a town located between Nice and Cannes. The villa is located in the pi…
6 bedroom villa in France
6 bedroom villa
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Ideal for a large family or a group of friends, this comfortable 360 m2 villa features 6 coz…
4 bedroom Villa in France
4 bedroom Villa
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the prestigious area of Cap d’Antibes, this modern villa of 200 sq.m. and a plot …
