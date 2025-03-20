Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

The complex was built to the highest standards with attention to indoor air quality, functionality, safety and respect for the environment. An excellent option for long-term investment. The building has underground parking for 8 cars and 2 commercial premises.

Electric roller shutters in all main rooms

Large bay windows or balconies

Optimized thermal and acoustic comfort

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The residential area of Saint-Jean-d'Angely, located a few minutes from the center of Nice, is authentic, ideal and sought-after. There are many restaurants, cafes, shops and local services. The area also has several educational institutions within walking distance, such as the college Blanche de Castille, the university campus of Saint-Jean d'Angely, the school of journalism. There is also a cinema, a pharmacy, entertainment and sports facilities, and Vinigrier Park. Transport infrastructure and main roads are easily accessible within a few minutes.