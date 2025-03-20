  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
$285,534
06/02/2025
$285,534
07/02/2024
$212,750
;
7
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 14757
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2348724
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice

About the complex

The complex was built to the highest standards with attention to indoor air quality, functionality, safety and respect for the environment. An excellent option for long-term investment. The building has underground parking for 8 cars and 2 commercial premises.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Electric roller shutters in all main rooms
  • Large bay windows or balconies
  • Optimized thermal and acoustic comfort
Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential area of Saint-Jean-d'Angely, located a few minutes from the center of Nice, is authentic, ideal and sought-after. There are many restaurants, cafes, shops and local services. The area also has several educational institutions within walking distance, such as the college Blanche de Castille, the university campus of Saint-Jean d'Angely, the school of journalism. There is also a cinema, a pharmacy, entertainment and sports facilities, and Vinigrier Park. Transport infrastructure and main roads are easily accessible within a few minutes.

  • 3 minutes to Riquier station
  • 4 minutes to the port
  • 10 minutes to the beach
  • 15 minutes to the airport

Location on the map

Nice, France

