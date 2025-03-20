Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France

  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France

Beausoleil, France
$919,540
  Country
    France
  State
    Metropolitan France
  Region
    Maritime Alps
  City
    Nice
  Town
    Beausoleil

About the complex

Surrounded by a village atmosphere with colourful historic façades, Avenue Professor Langevin impresses with its tranquility, central location and panoramic views. Thanks to its composition, the residence follows the curves of the hill and fits delicately between typical houses, creating an elegant combination of contemporary architecture thanks to its discreet design. The two buildings of the complex providing an exceptional panoramic view of Monte Carlo, the Prince's Palace and the Mediterranean Sea. The complex offers from a functional studio to a spacious 5-room family apartment. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. There are apartments with private gardens of up to 45 m². There are also a penthouses with huge roof terraces.

Features of the flats
  • Laminated parquet in living rooms and bedrooms
  • Duct reversible air conditioner
  • Floor tiles in wet areas
  • Washbasin with illuminated mirror
  • Heated towel rail and shower partition
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • Electric roller shutters
  • Videophone and access control from Vigik
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Halls and areas are designed by an interior designer
  • Secured underground parking
  • Bike rooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

Between Nice and the Italian border, in the heart of the most exclusive part of the Côte d'Azur, Beausoleil embodies all the excellence of the popular art of living at the gates of Monaco. People come here from all over the world to admire the breathtaking landscapes adorned with cliffs jutting into the Mediterranean, cozy coves and villages. Discover here an endless number of pleasures: star cuisine, sea activities, the Monte-Carlo Golf Club and the legendary luxury boutiques of Monaco.

  • Border with the Principality of Monaco - 180 m
  • Bellevue College - 300 m
  • Kindergarten - 400 m
  • City center, shops, theater and Gustave Eiffel market - 500 m
  • Little Africa gardens and Casino Square in Monaco - 650 m
  • Port Hercule docks - 900 m
  • 7 minutes from the A8 motorway, exit 57 "Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, La Turbie"
  • 10 minutes from Larvotto beach
  • 10 minutes from Monaco train station
  • 12 minutes by car from Monaco heliport
  • 20 minutes by car from the Italian border
  • 30 minutes by car from Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport

Location on the map

Beausoleil, France

