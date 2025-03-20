Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France

Surrounded by a village atmosphere with colourful historic façades, Avenue Professor Langevin impresses with its tranquility, central location and panoramic views. Thanks to its composition, the residence follows the curves of the hill and fits delicately between typical houses, creating an elegant combination of contemporary architecture thanks to its discreet design. The two buildings of the complex providing an exceptional panoramic view of Monte Carlo, the Prince's Palace and the Mediterranean Sea. The complex offers from a functional studio to a spacious 5-room family apartment. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. There are apartments with private gardens of up to 45 m². There are also a penthouses with huge roof terraces.

Laminated parquet in living rooms and bedrooms

Duct reversible air conditioner

Floor tiles in wet areas

Washbasin with illuminated mirror

Heated towel rail and shower partition

Built-in wardrobes

Electric roller shutters

Videophone and access control from Vigik

Halls and areas are designed by an interior designer

Secured underground parking

Bike rooms

Between Nice and the Italian border, in the heart of the most exclusive part of the Côte d'Azur, Beausoleil embodies all the excellence of the popular art of living at the gates of Monaco. People come here from all over the world to admire the breathtaking landscapes adorned with cliffs jutting into the Mediterranean, cozy coves and villages. Discover here an endless number of pleasures: star cuisine, sea activities, the Monte-Carlo Golf Club and the legendary luxury boutiques of Monaco.