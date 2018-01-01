  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
€355,000
About the complex

With a red ocher façade, reminiscent of the iconic Place Massena, the complex has a local flavor and a reminder of the extent to which the project is closely connected with the spirit of the area and the history of the city. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms offer beautiful layouts and unobstructed views of the hills of the city, the square and the beautiful building of the old station. All apartments with beautiful terraces that expand your interior, allowing light to enter. 4 apartments have huge rooftop terraces. Delivery is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2025. The largest and most reliable developers of the Bank of France.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • large format tiles 60 x 60 cm
  • the bathroom is equipped with a cabinet, a mirror with lighting, heated towel rail and very flat shower tray
  • electric roller shutters in living rooms + centralized control
  • storage space for bicycles and prams
  • advanced equipment for electric vehicle
  • double glazing for good heat and sound insulation
  • color videophone
  • high-quality Internet infrastructure with the installation of sockets in the living room and bedrooms
  • mailboxes and digital concierge service
  • smart home system: central heating control with smart thermostat, electric shutter control (optional), intrusion detector (optional)
  • 3-month support in setting up all equipment
  • 2 year warranty on equipment pre-installed in your home
Infrastructure

It is located on the square of the old station, where now there is a food court instead, there are cafes, restaurants, a supermarket, a market nearby.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bordered by the famous Bay of the Angels and its 7 km of uninterrupted beach, the capital of the French Riviera has natural beauty. People visit it from all over the world thanks to the airport, which serves 102 destinations in 41 countries. Elegant and popular, Nice is a vibrant city where art and culture are prominent, as evidenced by the famous Nice Jazz Festival and Carnival.

Libe, as the people of Nice like to call it, is a historic, authentic and lively area that was best known for its wonderful open-air market until the early 2000s. In 2012, a real metamorphosis took place with the reconstruction of the Gare du Sud station, identical to its first project in 1892.

Nice, France

Nice, France
Creteil, France
Courbevoie, France
Courbevoie, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€370,000
Agency: TRANIO
In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted glass. Delivery - second quarter of 2024. The price of the proposed apartments already includes a parking space for 21-22 thousand euros. You can additionally purchase a parking space for 38 thousand euros. From the windows you can see the sea and the park. The natural light, so typical of Nice, permeates all rooms and in particular the living rooms with open kitchens, where it gives a festive atmosphere and more space. Facilities and equipment in the house Lobby decorated by an interior designer Secure access controlled by smartphone or tablet and Vigik badge Automatic lighting of common areas with presence sensors Glazed porcelain tiles 45x45 cm Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms The bathrooms are equipped with a vanity with a mirror and a light strip, a towel dryer and tiled walls Aluminum windows with insulating and double glazing SMARTHAB system (or equivalent), ACCESS package with mobile app control (Android, iOs) Heating and electric roller shutters control Presence, room temperature, stairwell door closing, smoke detection controlled via mobile app connection Location and nearby infrastructure In the Riquier district, near the port of Nice, next to the square with cafes and restaurants, 10 minutes walk from the beach. Schools, universities, sports and cultural events are nearby. Close to Delfino Boulevard, lined with trees and full of small shops, just a few minutes from the famous Peng Square.
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€569,500
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex, surrounded by greenery, offers 54 apartments of various types - from studios to apartments with 5 rooms. Spacious balconies expand the apartments, most of which overlook Place Saint-Louis. The top floor has splendid outdoor terraces. The complex has secure underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Massive parquet in living rooms and bedrooms Gas heating Electric roller shutters Full height tiled floor and wall tiles in wet areas Bathroom and shower room equipped with heated towel rail and dressing table with mirror and light strip Access to the house is controlled by a digital code and pass, videophone 5-point front door lock Location and nearby infrastructure Garches, a popular town that stretches between the Saint-Cloud park and the Malmaison forest. In the heart of the city, the charm of the old village has been preserved. Picturesque alleys, tree-lined squares and historical heritage, including the church of Saint-Louis, give this place an authenticity. The complex is ideally located in the city center. Shops, restaurants and a market are located around Place Saint-Louis, bordering the residence. Post office, banks and town hall are also nearby. Sydney Bechet Cultural Center less than 200 meters away, Leo Lagrange Stadium, Ralleck Gymnasium, swimming pool and tennis club just 2 minutes away. Paris can be reached by car in just 15 minutes. 220 m to the bus stop, 750 to the railway station.
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€1,55M
Agency: TRANIO
The new residential complex offers various types of apartments from studios to apartments with 6 rooms, duplexes and triplexes. It is possible to have a personal garden or a rooftop terrace. Residents have access to an indoor swimming pool, a gym and a parking. Features of the flats More comfort, safety and savings thanks to a connected and intelligent system Heating and air conditioning control with an individual fan coil unit Electric adjustable shutters in all rooms with remote control Marble stone on the floor in the halls A wide range of solid parquet floors for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways and corridors A wide range of tiles and faience for kitchens, bathrooms, showers and toilets Bathrooms and shower rooms are equipped with a dressing table, illuminated mirror, electric heated towel rail Wardrobes equipped according to the layout of the premises Sliding aluminum windows in living rooms Outdoor faucet and wall light in private gardens and most balconies and rooftops 5-point armored entry door Access control with digital code and videophone Parking access via license plate recognition and individual remote control CCTV in basements Infrastructure Within walking distance: church - 2 minutes supermarket - 6 minutes hospital - 6 minutes college - 7 minutes metro line 3 - 9 minutes metro line 1 - 15 minutes By transport: Paris Opera - 24 minutes Louvre Museum - 27 minutes Roissy Airport - 28 minutes Lyon railway station - 35 minutes Orly Airport - 40 minutes Location and nearby infrastructure Neuilly-sur-Seine — one of the most prestigious areas of Paris. To the west it is bordered by the River Seine, in the south by the Bois de Boulogne. The main street — Avenue Charles de Gaulle, is a continuation of the Champs Elysees. Neuilly-sur-Seine is a choice for families with children, as there are public or private schools and kindergartens, places for cultural events, exclusive sports clubs for playing polo or tennis, as well as riding schools.
