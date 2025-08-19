  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nice
  4. Residence s vidom na more i zamok

Residence s vidom na more i zamok

Eze, France
from
$456,535
;
5
ID: 29036
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice
  • Village
    Eze

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Eze, France

Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Residence s vidom na more i zamok
Eze, France
from
$456,535
Cannes, France
from
$419,902
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Residence with its own swimming pool, many apartments with sea views, a large pool, a garden. All apartments with balconies or terraces. Not far from the residence are elite boutiques and restaurants, near the Croisette promenade and sandy beaches.It is possible to choose finishing and decor…
Developer
Premiumazur
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
Paris, France
from
$576,796
Situated in the heart of the Marais, this complex offers elegant apartments, from studios to two-bedroom flats. These are elegant living spaces to suit all needs. This historic building, dating back to the 18th century, is made up of three interconnected houses that have retained their charm…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
28, France
from
$931,030
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking. The penthouse offers 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a terrace on the lower level, and upstairs there is a living room with a kitchen, a toilet and a huge terrace with a jacuzzi. The price includes a parki…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
