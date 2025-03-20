Residential complex New residential complex with panoramic views in Cap-d'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France

  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex with panoramic views in Cap-d'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France

Cap dAil, France
from
$408,685
;
5
Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice
  • Village
    Cap dAil

About the complex

The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Lighting control and roller shutters in all rooms
  • The box in the garage is equipped with a socket for charging the car
  • Access to parking via electronic control
  • Video surveillance in the lobby and parking areas
  • Porcelain tiles 60x60 cm
  • Centralized electric blinds
  • Parquet optional
Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique residence is located in the heart of the city, surrounded by all amenities.

A prestigious destination since the Belle Epoque, Cap d'Ail is a walking area and botanical trail popular with lovers of the authentic Mediterranean. Settlement on a cliff overlooking the sea, offers an ideal location 9 minutes drive from Monaco. Cap d'Ail is also a seaside resort, famous for its natural beaches and a shopping center within walking distance. Two weekly markets bring the port and Freedom Square to life every week. There are also gardens, parks and green areas. The A8 motorway connects with Monaco, Marseille and Nice.

Location on the map

Cap dAil, France

