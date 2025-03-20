Residential complex New residential complex with panoramic views in Cap-d'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France

The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped.

Lighting control and roller shutters in all rooms

The box in the garage is equipped with a socket for charging the car

Access to parking via electronic control

Video surveillance in the lobby and parking areas

Porcelain tiles 60x60 cm

Centralized electric blinds

Parquet optional

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The unique residence is located in the heart of the city, surrounded by all amenities.

A prestigious destination since the Belle Epoque, Cap d'Ail is a walking area and botanical trail popular with lovers of the authentic Mediterranean. Settlement on a cliff overlooking the sea, offers an ideal location 9 minutes drive from Monaco. Cap d'Ail is also a seaside resort, famous for its natural beaches and a shopping center within walking distance. Two weekly markets bring the port and Freedom Square to life every week. There are also gardens, parks and green areas. The A8 motorway connects with Monaco, Marseille and Nice.