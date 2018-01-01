  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France

New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France

About the complex

A well-maintained residential complex includes various types of apartments (from studios to four-bedroom apartments), 6 local shops on the ground floor, a common terrace for relaxing on the roof, parking zone (1 parking space is provided per apartment). Heating and hot water supply from the city heating network powered by geothermal energy.

Location and nearby infrastructure

L'Haÿ-les-Roses is located just 5 km from Paris. In the immediate vicinity from the complex there is a new kindergarten and elementary school, square. There is access to metro line 7, and line 14 will open in the future. The road to the airport will take no more than 10 minutes.

Chatenay-Malabry, France

