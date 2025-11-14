Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Short-term rental
  4. House

Short-term rental houses in France

Metropolitan France
89
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
88
Bonneville
12
House Delete
Clear all
89 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Meribel les Allues, France
7 bedroom house
Meribel les Allues, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Courchevel, France
8 bedroom House
Courchevel, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 212 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Courchevel, France
5 bedroom house
Courchevel, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 500 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Chalet was built in 2020. With a surface area of 300 sqm, it is composed of 4 floors with li…
$3,543
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
The ultimate luxury chalet situated at the entrance to Courchevel Moriond enjoys an excellen…
$2,120
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
The chalet , located in Hameau du Raffort, close to Meribel slopes, is a mountain chalet com…
$2,071
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Set in the heart of Les Chenus district of Courchevel 1850, Les Bastidons is one of the thre…
$15,481
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Megeve, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Chalet is located in the Rochebrune area, a perfect location in the middle of nature, only 2…
$1,942
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Chalet , located in the hamlet of Méribel Village, is a luxury chalet with a relaxation area…
$2,158
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The chalet  is ideally located in the quiet area of Plantret, near to the centre of the reso…
$2,060
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
An apartment for 14 people with a generous space Although it has all the features of a pr…
$2,982
per night
Leave a request
One of the finest luxury ski chalet in Verbier in Hautes Alpes, France
One of the finest luxury ski chalet in Verbier
Hautes Alpes, France
Area 450 m²
Chalet Milou is one of the finest luxury ski chalet in Verbier. It’s ideal position, just ab…
$25,688
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Megeve, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Chalet  is located in the centre of the village, a few steps from the shops and 550 metres f…
$4,639
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
A chalet for 14 people with a Scandinavian feel The chalet has a very bright and refined …
$7,772
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
This emblematic luxury chalet in Courchevel 1850 is located in the highly sought-after Cospi…
$13,206
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located at the end of the allée des cerisiers, 3 new, unique chalets with top-of-the-range f…
$2,494
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Located at the foot of the slopes of Courchevel Moriond, in the Belvedere district, the supe…
$3,152
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located in the Chalet du Forum residence in Courchevel 1850, Sweet Escape is a 188 sqm apart…
$1,865
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Lyon, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This urban chalet is located in the quiet and intimate neighborhood of Les Carats, ski-in sk…
$2,606
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Megeve, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Nestled in the sought after Mont d'Arbois area, discover the Chalet , which can accommodate …
$14,489
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Megeve, France
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Megeve, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The Blackrock apartment is located in the hamlet of pistes in the charming resort of Megève.…
$2,050
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
The Chalet is a high standing building which benefits from an exceptional location in Courch…
$2,804
per night
Leave a request
Traditional Alpine chalet in Metropolitan France, France
Traditional Alpine chalet
Metropolitan France, France
Chalet Nightingale is a traditional Alpine chalet, sitting right on the slopes in the southe…
$10,703
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
The ultimate luxury chalet  is located near the centre of Courchevel 1850. It is a chic chal…
$5,446
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chalet , located in the Jardin Alpin district of Courchevel 1850, is an authentic, family-fr…
$2,418
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
With a unique ski in/ski out location on the Bellecôte slope in Courchevel 1850, Chalet has …
$14,760
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Lyon, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Chalet  is a superb high standing chalet which benefits from a dream location. Indeed, it is…
$3,539
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Lyon, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located in the mountain hamlet of Fornet, 200 meters from the gondola and the slopes, the ch…
$2,767
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Lyon, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Chalet  takes its name from its majestic cathedral ceiling, which affords a breathtaking vie…
$4,075
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
The chalet  is situated not far from the centre of Courchevel Village. It is an ultimate lux…
$2,077
per night
Leave a request

Property types in France

chalets