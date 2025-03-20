Residential complex New residential complex with a garden and parking in the 12th arrondissement of Paris, Ile-de-France, France

The building, built in 1995 under the influence of major changes in the 12th arrondissement, reveals all the creativity and tranquility of this new architectural style: refined forms, discreet colors, long balconies and a combination of good materials (glass, wood, metal). The facades have been completely renovated to restore the stone to the shine and character of its original color.

Basement parking spaces equipped with electrical chargers, bicycle storage and cellars complement the quality offer of this exceptional residence. A secret garden will open its doors on the rooftop terrace of the building. Children can play in the protected area designated for them. The wonderful garden includes fruit trees, aromatic plants and beautiful herbs. Tables and benches under the gazebo invite you to meet to socialize, read, or simply relax to recharge your batteries.

Features of the flats

All apartments in the residence have been designed to provide optimal comfort and luxurious well-being: spacious spaces, meticulous finishing and quality materials. Apartments have from 2 to 4 bedrooms, with the possibility of converting certain areas into offices. Ideally oriented, bright living rooms provide true privacy. Some of them are extended with beautiful balconies or large terraces, designed as a natural extension of the interior space.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex borders the green belt of Petite Ceinture, connecting the Bois de Vincennes, offering you a rare and privileged location. With a clever mix of small cobbled streets, pretty tree-lined squares and large shopping streets, the 12th arrondissement is popular with families. Here everything is within reach: transport (metro, buses and trams), shops, services, boutiques, restaurants, cultural and sports facilities. The Bois de Vincennes, reachable in a few minutes on foot, offers 995 hectares of nature, a zoological park, a farm, bird sanctuaries, a flower park and numerous events throughout the year.