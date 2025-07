Elite and under construction residence, consisting of small villas and a small building with apartments. There's a swimming pool and a garden.

Each villa with its own separate parking. All houses with finishes.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.

Villa 101 m2 - 830,000 euros

Villa 146 m2 - 1,200,000 euros

4-room apartment 98 m2 - 960 000 euros