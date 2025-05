A cozy residence surrounded by greenery, where every detail is thought out for harmonious integration into the surrounding natural landscape. The refined and modern architecture of the building resembles the bow of a boat and offers a unique and contemporary design. The building consists of only 13 apartments with 2 or 3 rooms. Some apartments have a solarium with a jacuzzi and a summer kitchen with a breathtaking view of the sea.

Electric heated towel rail

Waterproof socket, light on loggias

Hanging toilet

Hot water from a thermodynamic tank in each room

Spacious basements

Bike rooms

Large balconies or terraces and private gardens

Solarium with jacuzzi and summer kitchen

Electric blinds

60x60 cm tiles in all rooms

Monaco train station 10 minutes drive

Larvotto beach 10 minutes drive

Menton 22 minutes drive

Nice airport 27 minutes drive

Italian border 29 minutes drive

Nice train station 30 minutes drive

Cannes 1 hour drive

