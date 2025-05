Villas in a quiet and luxurious area of le Montaleigne. The villas are surrounded by olive trees. Some with sea views. Modern architecture. Parking.

Not far from the city center and the beach. Common pool.

Payment installments. Reduced notary fees. Large selection of finishing materials.

Villa options:

4-room houses from 98 m2 from 960,000 euros

5-room houses of 147 m2 from 1200000 euros.