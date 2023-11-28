Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Mansions

Mansions for sale in France

Mansion To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Maritime Alps, France
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
An exclusive stately Belle-Époque style residence that offers privacy, first-class services …
€24,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Maritime Alps, France
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Beautiful mansion from 1900, completely renovated, 250 sqm, 10 minutes walk from the city ce…
€1,74M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Mansion in Rouen, France
Mansion
Rouen, France
Large 11-bedroom old-style mansion on a 3.7 hectare plot located between Deauville and Rouen
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com

Properties features in France

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir