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Mansions for sale in France

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Metropolitan France
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5 properties total found
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Paris, France
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 900 m²
A true masterpiece of the Belle Epoque era, this magnificent Mansion, hidden in the green al…
Price on request
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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Versailles, France
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Versailles, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
This exceptional villa is located in the prestigious town of (78430), just 20 minutes from ,…
$2,10M
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Beautiful mansion from 1900, completely renovated, 250 sqm, 10 minutes walk from the city ce…
$1,84M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Mansion in Rouen, France
Mansion
Rouen, France
Large 11-bedroom old-style mansion on a 3.7 hectare plot located between Deauville and Rouen
$1,59M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
An exclusive stately Belle-Époque style residence that offers privacy, first-class services …
$25,44M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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