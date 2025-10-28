  1. Realting.com
Residence s vidom na more i bassejnomh

Nice, France
$383,099
ID: 32798
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Nice, France

Saint Laurent du Var, France
from
$566,309
Buildings A and B are located on 4 levels. In the center they are connected by a "patio alley" covered with a glass roof that lets in natural light and protects from the weather, but is open on both sides for natural ventilation. On the ground floor there are shops and entertainment facilities.
TRANIO
Nice, France
from
$462,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
modern area of Nice, convenient location. The residence was awarded the Golden Pyramid, the highest national award in the field of construction and new architectural projects. All apartments with decoration, for which high quality materials are used. Some apartments with sea views. Apartment options available.
Premiumazur
Eze, France
from
$448,619
Living on the Mediterranean coast means being able to experience the delights of its climate, natural light and stunning scents at any time. Here, indoor and outdoor living are equally important. Every apartment has its own terrace, with an average area of around 40 m2. Picture windows create a seamless connection between inside and outside.
TRANIO
