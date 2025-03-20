Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem

Residence with a large garden, three buildings in the residence, from the upper floors there are views of the sea and the Laran Islands. All apartments with large terraces and balconies.

A 10-minute walk to the sandy beach. Near the residence there are shops, boutiques, schools. Convenient access to the road and to the railway station.

Payment installments, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to choose finishing materials.

Apartment options :

Studio 30 m2 from 210,000 euros;

4-room apartments from 78 m2 from 595,000 euros;

5-room apartments from 105 m2 from 1109000 euros.