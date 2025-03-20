  1. Realting.com
  Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem

Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem

Cannes, France
from
$666,245
;
4
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26009
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 619052025
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Cannes

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Residence with a large garden, three buildings in the residence, from the upper floors there are views of the sea and the Laran Islands. All apartments with large terraces and balconies.

A 10-minute walk to the sandy beach. Near the residence there are shops, boutiques, schools. Convenient access to the road and to the railway station.

Payment installments, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to choose finishing materials.

Apartment options :

Studio 30 m2 from 210,000 euros;

4-room apartments from 78 m2 from 595,000 euros;

5-room apartments from 105 m2 from 1109000 euros.

Location on the map

Cannes, France

You are viewing
Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem
Cannes, France
from
$666,245
