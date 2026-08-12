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Villas for sale in France

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Cannes
15
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11
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5
Metropolitan France
264
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471 property total found
Villa 10 bedrooms in France
Villa 10 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 10
Area 952 m²
Sale of an estate consisting of two villas between Cannes and Nice, in the immediate vicinit…
$14,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level modern villa, with an area of 300 sq.m., is located on the hills of Villefranche…
$5,24M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in France
Villa 6 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Sale of a villa in a quiet area in Biot, in a prestigious, indoor and secure village. Villa …
$3,03M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 257 m²
Rental and sale of the villa at the prestigious Cape Cap d’Antibes near Salis Beach. Modern,…
$5,65M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in France
Villa 9 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 625 m²
Two-storey villa in modern style, located in a quiet green area in Mougins, a 10-minute driv…
$7,58M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Sale of a villa in a modern style, with an area of 250 square meters.m. Located on the hills…
$14,56M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in France
Villa 7 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Provencal house of 260 m², with beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Alps, with …
$4,32M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in France
Villa 3 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
In the heart of Cannes, just a few minutes from the Croisette and the Palais des Festivals, …
$2,52M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in France
Villa 7 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Two-storey atypical villa in the style of bel epoc, with a total area of 450 square meters.m…
$4,08M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa for sale - Unique property a stone's throw from the Four Seasons Grand HotelDis…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in France
Villa 3 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a fully restored villa located in a closed domain on the elevations of Theul-sur-Mer…
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moyenne Corniche, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moyenne Corniche, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 415 m²
A few minutes from Monaco — Exceptional villa in Eze with panoramic sea views Set in greener…
$4,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Large villa on the hills of Wilfrans-sur-mer on the Cote d'Azur of France. Divided into 2 ap…
$2,22M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
Luxury possession, conveniently located on the hills of Muzhen, with panoramic views of the …
$6,82M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in France
Villa 7 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Spacious villa in a closed domain on the hills of Trias, Teul-sur-Mer, with panoramic views …
$6,94M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in France
Villa 6 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Sale of luxury villas in the style of « Provencal » on Cap d’Antibes with a swimming pool wi…
$10,44M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in France
Villa 4 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Villas for sale in a new residential complex located in one of the most prestigious resident…
$2,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
This luxury villa with magnificent views of the sea and mountains is located on Cap d'Antibe…
$11,08M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views of Villefranche-sur-Mer Bay on the French Riviera – €9.95 …
$11,54M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in France
Villa 3 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Sale of the house in Villeneuve Luba, in 2 km to the sea, in an elite cottage village with a…
$3,44M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 620 m²
Floor 3
Three-storey villa with elevator, located in the picturesque resort town of Villefranche-sur…
Price on request
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Villa in Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Villa
Rue Edouard Perrichi, France
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique villa in Toulon — sea view and strategic location on the French Riviera On the hei…
$3,37M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 8 bedrooms in France
Villa 8 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
Overlooking the Bay of Cannes, the Lérins Islands and the Mediterranean Sea, this exceptiona…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in France
Villa 4 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
A small villa in a typical Nisouaz style, conveniently located in Villefranche, close to Nic…
$1,98M
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Villa 12 rooms in Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Villa 12 rooms
Avenue Sir Winston Churchill, France
Rooms 12
Area 320 m²
Exceptional villa in Belle époque — style Panoramic views of Monaco and the Mediterranean Se…
$8,18M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
| House
$539,127
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Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 2
Sale of an exclusive 4-story estate, with a living area of 1,108 sq.m., located in the heart…
$11,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in France
Villa 4 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa in Super Cannes - a well-kept villa of 300 sq.m., with superb panoramic sea views, a c…
$5,25M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in France
Villa 6 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Sale of a luxurious one-level villa in Mougins with a living area of about 650 square meters…
$9,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in France
Villa 4 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Modern villa with a swimming pool and sea views, located in a quiet cozy place on the French…
$5,54M
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