  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Grasse
  4. Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann

Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann

Cannes, France
from
$1,90M
BTC
22.6424298
ETH
1 186.7865505
USDT
1 882 017.1635630
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26007
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Cannes

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Elegant villa built in 1910 by Prince of Moldova and Romanian Jean Gica for his wife Maria - Hazel Gica.

The villa is located a 5-minute walk from the beach, near the old port of Cannes.

The villa is renovated and modernized by the developer. In addition, there will be created: a parking area of 28 m2 and the entrance to the territory of the villa, a terrace of 55 m2. The facade of the building will also be updated, the interior of the villa will be modernized and restored. Possible swimming pool on the grounds.

Total area of the villa : 357 m2, territory 780 m2

Plan of premises of the villa:

Living room 49.5 m2

Dining room 30 m2

1st bedroom 18 m2

2nd bedroom 18 m2

3rd bedroom 15 m2

2nd living room : 21.5 m2

Bureau 17.9 m2

Three bathrooms +2 WC

Laundry, corridors.

Location on the map

Cannes, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Cannes, France
from
$1,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
No similar complexes in France were found. Use extended search
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in France
Which European Countries' Real Estate Should You Invest in to Preserve Your Capital? Top 3 Destinations with Examples of Properties
20.03.2025
Which European Countries' Real Estate Should You Invest in to Preserve Your Capital? Top 3 Destinations with Examples of Properties
French Housing Market 2024: Price Analysis, Mortgage Rates and Forecast for 2025
23.01.2025
French Housing Market 2024: Price Analysis, Mortgage Rates and Forecast for 2025
How to Get a Talent Visa and Move to France: Personal Experience and Advice
03.09.2024
How to Get a Talent Visa and Move to France: Personal Experience and Advice
Olympic Paris: What is Happening in the Real Estate Market of the French Capital?
12.08.2024
Olympic Paris: What is Happening in the Real Estate Market of the French Capital?
Income Property in the Tourists’ Favorite Country in the World: Is It Worth Buying Rental Property in France in 2024?
01.07.2024
Income Property in the Tourists’ Favorite Country in the World: Is It Worth Buying Rental Property in France in 2024?
France is changing its migration policy. How? 
03.01.2024
France is changing its migration policy. How? 
France proposes comprehensive immigration reforms—the country is preparing a new law
24.11.2023
France proposes comprehensive immigration reforms—the country is preparing a new law
Which is the best arrondissement to live in Paris? A guide to the safest and most dangerous neighborhoods in the fashion capital of the world
13.10.2023
Which is the best arrondissement to live in Paris? A guide to the safest and most dangerous neighborhoods in the fashion capital of the world
Show all publications