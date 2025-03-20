Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann

Elegant villa built in 1910 by Prince of Moldova and Romanian Jean Gica for his wife Maria - Hazel Gica.

The villa is located a 5-minute walk from the beach, near the old port of Cannes.

The villa is renovated and modernized by the developer. In addition, there will be created: a parking area of 28 m2 and the entrance to the territory of the villa, a terrace of 55 m2. The facade of the building will also be updated, the interior of the villa will be modernized and restored. Possible swimming pool on the grounds.

Total area of the villa : 357 m2, territory 780 m2

Plan of premises of the villa:

Living room 49.5 m2

Dining room 30 m2

1st bedroom 18 m2

2nd bedroom 18 m2

3rd bedroom 15 m2

2nd living room : 21.5 m2

Bureau 17.9 m2

Three bathrooms +2 WC

Laundry, corridors.