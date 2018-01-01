  1. Realting.com
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nice, France
from
€1,60M
;
6
About the complex

After a busy day in the heart of lively Nice, this residence is the place to be as it offers a holiday feeling all year round. Cypress, olive and citrus trees in the garden-belvedere shade the pedestrian paths that criss cross the residence’s vast park. The promenade overlooking the terraces opens onto the breathtaking landscape and the sea, while the pleasant southern life flourishes around the swimming pool, the playground and the outdoor rotunda.

Spacious and refined, the flats range from 2 to 5 rooms, most of which have a dual orientation, and are always extended by a large, private outdoor space. The high ceilings and large bay windows let the natural light in but without excess, thanks to a high-performance shading system. On the top floor, the exceptional flats have huge panoramic terraces offering unobstructed sea views.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Soundproofing screed (covering)
  • Large format tiles 60x60 cm
  • Reversible ducted air conditioning
  • Floor tiles and earthenware tiles at frame height in the bathrooms and shower rooms
  • Vanity unit with mirror and LED light fitting in the bathrooms and shower rooms
  • Towel dryer and shower screen
  • Fitted cupboards
  • Sliding exterior joinery in lacquered aluminium
  • Motorised roller shutters
  • Glass railings
  • Home automation pre-equipment
  • Landing doors fitted with A2P locks
  • Videophone and Vigik access control
Location and nearby infrastructure

Fabron is a green and affluent residential hill to the west of Nice, overlooking the Baie des Anges (Angels’ Bay) and prized for its sea views and tranquillity. This «dolce vita» is now complemented by the first-class urban infrastructures of the neighbouring Eco-Vallée, making the district a showcase for the metropolis. The area is convenient for daily life with the proximity of the La Lanterne school and the small shopping centre «La Pignata village» with its bakery, pharmacy and restaurant. For moments of relaxation, you can easily access the Promenade des Anglais with its bicycle / running lane as well as its famous beaches. At the foot of the hill, in the area of the Var plain, also accessible by tramway lines 2 and 3, amenities and facilities are less than 10 minutes* away by car: a secondary school, a high school and a university as well as the Nice Valley shopping centre, Nikaïa theatre, Allianz Riviera stadium, etc.

New building location
Nice, France

Similar complexes
Residential complex New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€182,500
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€306,000
Residential complex New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France
Chatenay-Malabry, France
from
€222,363
Residential complex Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€276,000
Residential complex New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€309,000
Other complexes
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€360,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex offers luxury apartments from 2 to 4 rooms with large bay windows, beautiful terraces and stunning views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. In the center of the quarter there is a garden with terraces overlooking the city, divided into green spaces, orchards and olive groves. From the garden to the interior designer-designed lobbies, all common spaces create an atmosphere of exceptional elegance. On the ninth floor there is a gym and a spacious common terrace of 150 m², overlooking the Metropolitan Square and Cours Meridia. These spaces can be reserved by owners for events, sports, or simply used by residents for recreation. The price for a parking space is 28,000 euros. Facilities and equipment in the house Secure private access The building is connected to the geothermal network Secure parking for cars in the basement Place for storing and repairing bicycles and strollers Fan coil heating/cooling Home automation Location and nearby infrastructure All services - shops, schools, restaurants - are available just minutes from the house. The new tram stop on Avenue Simone Weil will take you to the airport, the center of Nice, the Allianz Riviera stadium or other active leisure areas.
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Cote d'Azur, France
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
from
€265,000
Agency: TRANIO
Modern residential complex surrounded by greenery with an elevator and underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house CCTV Large format floor tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint Double glazed windows Electric roller shutters Individual electric heating Thermodynamic hot water tank Bathroom with wall tiles, washbasin and heated towel rail Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the heart of the lively Carnoles area, close to restaurants, shops, city services and entertainment, all the benefits of city life in a peaceful environment.
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur, France
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
from
€450,000
Agency: TRANIO
A residential complex of 16 apartments, ranging from studios to five-room duplex apartments. The courtyard facade is decorated with wide terraces with glass fences that rise above the abundance of vegetation. The preserved historical facade of the complex, decorated with two shops, is the connecting element. Thus, the harmony of the quarter is maintained. The restored facade is additionally decorated with new travertine trim, giving it a more contemporary appearance. The price of the apartments includes a parking space. Features of the flats The apartments have a sufficient number of rooms for day and night time, which allows you to ensure the privacy of each guest. Starting from two-bedroom apartments, the master suite has its own bathroom. Smart layout optimizes sunlight penetration, achieved by adding two or three windows and up to four outdoor areas, such as a loggia, balcony or terrace, in each apartment. Most of the main bedrooms have direct access to the outdoor space. Facilities and equipment in the house Automatic doors equipped with A2P locks Intercom and access control provided by the Vigik system Secure underground parking Bicycle storage facilities Ceilings are almost 3.5 m Parquet or solid boards in dry rooms Interior doors 2.14 m high Inverter air conditioners Top quality tiles and porcelain floors in bathtubs and showers Washbasins with mirrors, equipped with LEDs Heated towel rail and shower tray Wardrobes Automatic roller blinds Home automation system Location and nearby infrastructure A stone's throw from the residence, in the shade of spreading plane trees, is Place Marinoni, decorated with a bandstand; this place is considered the beating heart of Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Every year, this square hosts Italian markets with local products and hosts numerous musical evenings. The wide and narrow streets are lined with luxury shops, terraces of cafes and restaurants. Everything is within walking distance: nursery, school, parks and gardens, beaches. Several bus routes pass through the city: No. 607 and 608, which go to Nice, Monaco and Manton, as well as lines No. 81, 83 and 84, which go to the Promenade des Arts in Nice and to Riquier train station, the port Saint Jean, Baie de Fourmy and Eze Plateau de la Justis. 200 meters from Beaulieu-sur-Mer TER station, in the direction of Mandelieu, Cannes, Nice, Monaco and Ventimiglia. 20 minutes from the A8 highway. 15 minutes from Place Massena and Mowen Corniche. 25 minutes from the international airport of the Cote d'Azur. 20 minutes from the Monaco helipad.
