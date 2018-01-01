First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

After a busy day in the heart of lively Nice, this residence is the place to be as it offers a holiday feeling all year round. Cypress, olive and citrus trees in the garden-belvedere shade the pedestrian paths that criss cross the residence’s vast park. The promenade overlooking the terraces opens onto the breathtaking landscape and the sea, while the pleasant southern life flourishes around the swimming pool, the playground and the outdoor rotunda.

Spacious and refined, the flats range from 2 to 5 rooms, most of which have a dual orientation, and are always extended by a large, private outdoor space. The high ceilings and large bay windows let the natural light in but without excess, thanks to a high-performance shading system. On the top floor, the exceptional flats have huge panoramic terraces offering unobstructed sea views.

Soundproofing screed (covering)

Large format tiles 60x60 cm

Reversible ducted air conditioning

Floor tiles and earthenware tiles at frame height in the bathrooms and shower rooms

Vanity unit with mirror and LED light fitting in the bathrooms and shower rooms

Towel dryer and shower screen

Fitted cupboards

Sliding exterior joinery in lacquered aluminium

Motorised roller shutters

Glass railings

Home automation pre-equipment

Landing doors fitted with A2P locks

Videophone and Vigik access control

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Fabron is a green and affluent residential hill to the west of Nice, overlooking the Baie des Anges (Angels’ Bay) and prized for its sea views and tranquillity. This «dolce vita» is now complemented by the first-class urban infrastructures of the neighbouring Eco-Vallée, making the district a showcase for the metropolis. The area is convenient for daily life with the proximity of the La Lanterne school and the small shopping centre «La Pignata village» with its bakery, pharmacy and restaurant. For moments of relaxation, you can easily access the Promenade des Anglais with its bicycle / running lane as well as its famous beaches. At the foot of the hill, in the area of the Var plain, also accessible by tramway lines 2 and 3, amenities and facilities are less than 10 minutes* away by car: a secondary school, a high school and a university as well as the Nice Valley shopping centre, Nikaïa theatre, Allianz Riviera stadium, etc.