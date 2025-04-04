  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Beausoleil

New buildings for sale in Beausoleil

apartments
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with SPA and panoramic sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$1,41M
Imagine the glow of dawn over the Mediterranean every day. The entire residence faces the bay of Monaco like a canvas framed by hills plunging into the sea. It enjoys an unobstructed view as far as the «Rocher» of Monaco, its old town, its cathedral and its Prince’s Palace. Thus, most of the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with sea views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$448,384
A cozy residence surrounded by greenery, where every detail is thought out for harmonious integration into the surrounding natural landscape. The refined and modern architecture of the building resembles the bow of a boat and offers a unique and contemporary design. The building consists of …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex with a garden, a parking and panoramic views in Beausoleil, Cote d'Azur, France
Beausoleil, France
from
$896,768
Surrounded by a village atmosphere with colourful historic façades, Avenue Professor Langevin impresses with its tranquility, central location and panoramic views. Thanks to its composition, the residence follows the curves of the hill and fits delicately between typical houses, creating an …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
On the map
Realting.com
Go