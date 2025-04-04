Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Imagine the glow of dawn over the Mediterranean every day. The entire residence faces the bay of Monaco like a canvas framed by hills plunging into the sea. It enjoys an unobstructed view as far as the «Rocher» of Monaco, its old town, its cathedral and its Prince’s Palace. Thus, most of the…
A cozy residence surrounded by greenery, where every detail is thought out for harmonious integration into the surrounding natural landscape. The refined and modern architecture of the building resembles the bow of a boat and offers a unique and contemporary design. The building consists of …
Surrounded by a village atmosphere with colourful historic façades, Avenue Professor Langevin impresses with its tranquility, central location and panoramic views. Thanks to its composition, the residence follows the curves of the hill and fits delicately between typical houses, creating an …