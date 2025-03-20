  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nice
  4. Residence Na granice Francii i Monako

Residence Na granice Francii i Monako

Beausoleil, France
from
$586,940
;
Residence Na granice Francii i Monako
1
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26168
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 0226052025
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice
  • Town
    Beausoleil

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Bosolei is a small town, with gardens, with beautiful panoramic views of Monaco and the sea, with rich cultural traditions.

The residence is a 12-minute walk to the train station in Monaco. Beach, commercial shops, restaurants, schools - all on foot. Modern architecture of the residence, the residence has only 20 apartments. Sea view, solarium. Parking for cars and storage of bicycles. The residence is built of high quality materials in accordance with modern standards of sound and thermal insulation, decoration of luxury apartments.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, exemption for two years from property tax.

Apartment options:

2 rooms from 44 m2 from 355,000 euros;

3 rooms from 53 m2 from 515,000 euros;

3-room duplex 79 m2 - 945,000 euros.

Location on the map

Beausoleil, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence v okruzenii parka s bassejnom
Antibes, France
from
$440,534
Residence Rezidkncia radom s centrom Kann i plazem
Cannes, France
from
$666,245
Residence v centre sredizemnomorskogo parka
Cannes, France
from
$447,896
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a parking in the center of Cap D'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France
Cap dAil, France
from
$996,568
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil Malmaison, France
from
$342,640
You are viewing
Residence Na granice Francii i Monako
Beausoleil, France
from
$586,940
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Yvelines, France
from
$223,948
The complex offers a wide variety of apartments: from studios to 4-bedrooms with panoramic windows and balconies. For the convenience of residents, there will be shops on the ground floor. There is also a parking lot in the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France
Metropolitan France, France
from
$331,090
A well-maintained residential complex includes various types of apartments (from studios to four-bedroom apartments), 6 local shops on the ground floor, a common terrace for relaxing on the roof, parking zone (1 parking space is provided per apartment). Heating and hot water supply from the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Magnificent apartments in a new residential complex with a garden and a parking, Menton, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex Magnificent apartments in a new residential complex with a garden and a parking, Menton, Cote d'Azur, France
Menton, France
from
$380,711
The project is a beautiful corner complex whose facades have been designed to take full advantage of the excellent orientation to the south, east or west. Thus, the apartments can be flooded with abundant natural light and all have a balcony, loggia or terrace. On the upper floors, some apar…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in France
Which European Countries' Real Estate Should You Invest in to Preserve Your Capital? Top 3 Destinations with Examples of Properties
20.03.2025
Which European Countries' Real Estate Should You Invest in to Preserve Your Capital? Top 3 Destinations with Examples of Properties
French Housing Market 2024: Price Analysis, Mortgage Rates and Forecast for 2025
23.01.2025
French Housing Market 2024: Price Analysis, Mortgage Rates and Forecast for 2025
How to Get a Talent Visa and Move to France: Personal Experience and Advice
03.09.2024
How to Get a Talent Visa and Move to France: Personal Experience and Advice
Olympic Paris: What is Happening in the Real Estate Market of the French Capital?
12.08.2024
Olympic Paris: What is Happening in the Real Estate Market of the French Capital?
Income Property in the Tourists’ Favorite Country in the World: Is It Worth Buying Rental Property in France in 2024?
01.07.2024
Income Property in the Tourists’ Favorite Country in the World: Is It Worth Buying Rental Property in France in 2024?
France is changing its migration policy. How? 
03.01.2024
France is changing its migration policy. How? 
France proposes comprehensive immigration reforms—the country is preparing a new law
24.11.2023
France proposes comprehensive immigration reforms—the country is preparing a new law
Which is the best arrondissement to live in Paris? A guide to the safest and most dangerous neighborhoods in the fashion capital of the world
13.10.2023
Which is the best arrondissement to live in Paris? A guide to the safest and most dangerous neighborhoods in the fashion capital of the world
Show all publications