Residence Na granice Francii i Monako

Bosolei is a small town, with gardens, with beautiful panoramic views of Monaco and the sea, with rich cultural traditions.

The residence is a 12-minute walk to the train station in Monaco. Beach, commercial shops, restaurants, schools - all on foot. Modern architecture of the residence, the residence has only 20 apartments. Sea view, solarium. Parking for cars and storage of bicycles. The residence is built of high quality materials in accordance with modern standards of sound and thermal insulation, decoration of luxury apartments.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, exemption for two years from property tax.

Apartment options:

2 rooms from 44 m2 from 355,000 euros;

3 rooms from 53 m2 from 515,000 euros;

3-room duplex 79 m2 - 945,000 euros.