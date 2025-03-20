  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nice
  4. Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj

Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj

Nice, France
from
$1,28M
;
4
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27087
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Modern luxury residence near the beach, restaurants, promenade.

On the roof of the residence is a swimming pool, which offers a magnificent view of the sea. There's a garden on the grounds. Residence's gone. All apartments with decoration, high-class finishing materials.

Elevator, underground parking. All apartments with large terraces. Reduced notarial fee, two years exemption from property tax.

There are only three apartments left :

4-room 109 m2 - 1098000 euros

4-room 140 m2 - 1396000 euros

4 rooms 140 m2 - 1572000 euros.

Location on the map

Nice, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Sovremennye i novye viloy nedaleko ot mora i plaza
Nice, France
from
$964,386
Villa 5 komnat radom s centrom Kann
Cannes, France
from
$951,778
Villa v rajone rezidencij na territorii 7 vill
Nice, France
from
$1,08M
Villa s bassejnom i sadom
Nice, France
from
$1,04M
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Cannes, France
from
$1,90M
You are viewing
Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj
Nice, France
from
$1,28M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Cottage village Sovremennye i novye viloy nedaleko ot mora i plaza
Cottage village Sovremennye i novye viloy nedaleko ot mora i plaza
Nice, France
from
$964,386
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Elite and under construction residence, consisting of small villas and a small building with apartments. There's a swimming pool and a garden.Each villa with its own separate parking. All houses with finishes.Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.Villa 101 m2 - 830,000 eurosVilla 146 m2 …
Developer
Premiumazur
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
TOP TOP
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Villa Istoriceskaa villa v centre Kann
Cannes, France
from
$1,90M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Elegant villa built in 1910 by Prince of Moldova and Romanian Jean Gica for his wife Maria - Hazel Gica.The villa is located a 5-minute walk from the beach, near the old port of Cannes.The villa is renovated and modernized by the developer. In addition, there will be created: a parking area …
Developer
Premiumazur
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
Villa v rajone rezidencij na territorii 7 vill
Villa v rajone rezidencij na territorii 7 vill
Nice, France
from
$1,08M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Villas in a quiet and luxurious area of le Montaleigne. The villas are surrounded by olive trees. Some with sea views. Modern architecture. Parking.Not far from the city center and the beach. Common pool.Payment installments. Reduced notary fees. Large selection of finishing materials.Villa …
Developer
Premiumazur
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in France
Which European Countries' Real Estate Should You Invest in to Preserve Your Capital? Top 3 Destinations with Examples of Properties
20.03.2025
Which European Countries' Real Estate Should You Invest in to Preserve Your Capital? Top 3 Destinations with Examples of Properties
French Housing Market 2024: Price Analysis, Mortgage Rates and Forecast for 2025
23.01.2025
French Housing Market 2024: Price Analysis, Mortgage Rates and Forecast for 2025
How to Get a Talent Visa and Move to France: Personal Experience and Advice
03.09.2024
How to Get a Talent Visa and Move to France: Personal Experience and Advice
Olympic Paris: What is Happening in the Real Estate Market of the French Capital?
12.08.2024
Olympic Paris: What is Happening in the Real Estate Market of the French Capital?
Income Property in the Tourists’ Favorite Country in the World: Is It Worth Buying Rental Property in France in 2024?
01.07.2024
Income Property in the Tourists’ Favorite Country in the World: Is It Worth Buying Rental Property in France in 2024?
France is changing its migration policy. How? 
03.01.2024
France is changing its migration policy. How? 
France proposes comprehensive immigration reforms—the country is preparing a new law
24.11.2023
France proposes comprehensive immigration reforms—the country is preparing a new law
Which is the Best Arrondissement to Live in Paris? A Guide to the Safest and Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
09.06.2025
Which is the Best Arrondissement to Live in Paris? A Guide to the Safest and Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Show all publications