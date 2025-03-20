Club house Rezidencia radom s plazem i nabereznoj

Modern luxury residence near the beach, restaurants, promenade.

On the roof of the residence is a swimming pool, which offers a magnificent view of the sea. There's a garden on the grounds. Residence's gone. All apartments with decoration, high-class finishing materials.

Elevator, underground parking. All apartments with large terraces. Reduced notarial fee, two years exemption from property tax.

There are only three apartments left :

4-room 109 m2 - 1098000 euros

4-room 140 m2 - 1396000 euros

4 rooms 140 m2 - 1572000 euros.