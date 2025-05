A small luxury residence, only 9 apartments in the residence, is located in the center of the park, in the elite area of Cannes, to the beach 800 meters, to the Croisette promenade 5 minutes walk. Luxury finishing materials.

Payment installments, reduced notarial fee, it is possible to choose finishing materials.

Apartment options:

2-room from 49 m2: from 368,000 euros

3-room from 70 m2: from 627,000 euros;

3-room from 86 m2: from 815,000 euros

4 rooms from 112 m2 : from 1496000 euros