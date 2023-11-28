UAE
Hotel 74 rooms
Fontenay-Tresigny, France
74
10
1 000 m²
€5,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
5 800 m²
€8,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€1,67M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
€98,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
4 833 m²
€27,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Paris, France
2 072 m²
France Paris Residential building Favorite offer for investors: b…
€49,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Metropolitan France, France
400 m²
France Cote d'Azur Clinic ( 5.2% net ) A unique and rare offer for inves…
€3,12M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 **** on the first line Magnificent SPA hotel …
€85,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
France
5 600 m²
France Loire Valley Castle Hotel 5***** A rare offer. Castle Hotel 5 *…
€12,00M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Paris, France
1 315 m²
France Levallois-Perre ( Levallois-Perret ) is a city and municipality in the O-de-Sen dep…
€8,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
1 100 m²
France administrative region of Aquitaine Castle hotel with restaurant A…
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
France Aquitaine Bordeaux region Castle hotel 3*** Castle hotel 3 *** …
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Paris, France
3 600 m²
France Ile de France Castle Hotel 4**** A rare royal castle is…
€14,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Metropolitan France, France
350 m²
France Provence Winery in Provence Winery in Provence, on the picturesqu…
€3,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
360 m²
France Aquitaine Vineyards + production Winery in Bordeaux is one of the…
€3,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
260 m²
France Aquitaine Winery in Bordeaux An interesting and rare offer: w…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
3 350 m²
France Aquitaine, Perigor region, Dordon river valley Castle-hotel-SPA A…
€5,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
France
3 500 m²
France Loire Valley Castle-hotel 3500m2 Elegant castle - hotel near the c…
€4,80M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Metropolitan France, France
5 800 m²
France Champagne region Golf & amp; amp; SPA hotel A beautiful 4 **** hot…
€8,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Metropolitan France, France
2 290 m²
France Cote d'Azur Building for reconstruction A very rare offer for inv…
€18,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Metropolitan France, France
550 m²
France Provence Wine production Interesting winery in Provence, just 20mi…
€2,96M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Cannes, France
358 m²
We offer this commercial space of approximately 360m² including a flat for residential use o…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vallauris, France
995 m²
Real estate complex of 995m² comprising 28 offices from 21 to 50m², 43 parking spaces and 6 …
€1,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
Shop
Nice, France
275 m²
Quartier bas de Cessole/proche Joseph Garnier Situé légèrement en retrait du Bd. de Cesso…
€1,33M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 30 rooms
Capvern, France
30
800 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Avignon, France
2
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Breil-sur-Roya, France
1 133 m²
DescriptionSale of a unique 3* Boutique-Hotel on the French Riviera, 7.35 million €! Locatio…
€7,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Bordeaux, France
France Bordeaux Vineyard in the "golden triangle" Bordeaux vineyard area 21 hectares: replac…
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Revenue house with elevator
Paris, France
2 093 m²
France.Paris Income house in the 8th arrondissement of Paris Residential building of the lat…
€25,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with terrace
Metropolitan France, France
476 m²
France Cote d'Azur Hotel 4 ***** next to Monaco Very good luxury hotel 4 ****, well located …
€6,16M
Recommend
Leave a request
