Seaview Houses for Sale in France

Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Neo-provencal villa in Saint Paul de Vance - a colorful town on the Cote d'Azur of France. H…
$7,60M
Villa 3 bedrooms in France
Villa 3 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Sale of the house in Villeneuve Luba, in 2 km to the sea, in an elite cottage village with a…
$3,45M
Villa 7 bedrooms in France
Villa 7 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Sale of a villa for renovation in Saint-Maxim with beautiful sea views, 100 meters from the …
$5,61M
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of an exclusive 4-story estate, with a living area of 1,108 sq.m., located in the heart…
$11,35M
Villa 7 bedrooms in France
Villa 7 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Two-storey atypical villa in the style of bel epoc, with a total area of 450 square meters.m…
$4,10M
Villa 5 bedrooms in France
Villa 5 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Large villa on the hills of Wilfrans-sur-mer on the Cote d'Azur of France. Divided into 2 ap…
$2,22M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
4 bedroom house in Villefranche sur Mer, France
4 bedroom house
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Contemporary villa with swimming pool - Secure domain - Villefranche-sur-Mer Located in a hi…
$5,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
5 bedroom house in Nice, France
5 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
Prestigious house with panoramic view of the Bay of Angels. Located in the prestigious Parc …
$4,77M
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, paradise of Golfe Bleu. A rare pearl! This could be the description of thi…
$1,23M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
4 bedroom house in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
4 bedroom house
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 5
At the gates of MONACO we offer you to live in this magnificent modern house. Completely re…
$3,25M
4 bedroom house in Nice, France
4 bedroom house
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
NICE - PESSICART: Exceptional location with a panoramic view. Superb 1930 style property wit…
$2,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
5 bedroom house in Antibes, France
5 bedroom house
Antibes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 236 m²
VERY BEAUTIFUL VILLA - OPEN SEA VIEW Antibes: in a quiet and secure area with swimming pool …
$1,29M
