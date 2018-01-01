UAE
Realting.com
France
Short-term rental
Short-term rental residential properties in France
Clear all
88 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Traditional Alpine chalet
Metropolitan France, France
Chalet Nightingale is a traditional Alpine chalet, sitting right on the slopes in the southe…
€10,000
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet with Parking, with Kitchen, with Wi-Fi
Metropolitan France, France
€34,000
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet with Wi-Fi, with Fridge, with Dishwasher
Metropolitan France, France
350 m²
€26,500
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
One of the finest luxury ski chalet in Verbier
Hautes-Alpes, France
450 m²
Chalet Milou is one of the finest luxury ski chalet in Verbier. It's ideal position, just ab…
€24,000
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
One of the larger chalets in Le Village in Alpe d'Huez
Oz, France
Chalet Le Chateau is one of the larger chalets in Le Village in Alpe d'Huez, with views into…
€16,000
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
6
6
This is a magnificent chalet ideally located in one of the most sought-after areas of Val d'…
€2,230
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
5
5
Chalet is a prestigious chalet built in 2022. It enjoys a quiet and intimate location on th…
€2,280
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
6
6
This urban chalet is located in the quiet and intimate neighborhood of Les Carats, ski-in sk…
€2,430
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
5
5
Located in the mountain hamlet of Fornet, 200 meters from the gondola and the slopes, the ch…
€2,580
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Lyon, France
6
5
Chalet is a superb high standing chalet which benefits from a dream location. Indeed, …
€3,300
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Lyon, France
7
7
The Chalet , is a magnificent high standing building located in the Crêt district of Val-d'I…
€3,380
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Lyon, France
7
7
The Chalet , is a magnificent high standing building located in the Crêt district of Val-d'I…
€3,380
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 4 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Lyon, France
4
4
Chalet takes its name from its majestic cathedral ceiling, which affords a breathtaking vie…
€3,800
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Lyon, France
6
6
A magnificent six-bedroom residence perfectly situated at the top of the hill, overlooking t…
€6,300
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 5 bedrooms with TV, with Garage
Megeve, France
5
5
Chalet is located in the Rochebrune area, a perfect location in the middle of nature, only 2…
€1,800
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 2 bedrooms with Furniture, with TV, with Iron
Megeve, France
2
1
The Blackrock apartment is located in the hamlet of pistes in the charming resort of Megève.…
€1,900
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
7
7
This magnificent 500m² chalet, entirely new, is located not far from the ski slopes of La Pr…
€2,800
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
5
5
The Chalet made with 5 double rooms all ensuite, offers in addition to an ideal location, a…
€2,930
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
5
6
This new chalet is ideally located in Megève. Less than 5 minutes walk from the centre of th…
€3,000
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Balcony / loggia
Megeve, France
5
4
Chalet , located in La Princesse, offers you a superb view of the Mont Blanc, which you can …
€3,200
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Wi-Fi, with Fridge, with Washing machine
Megeve, France
5
5
Chalet is located in the centre of the village, a few steps from the shops and 550 metres f…
€4,300
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 2 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
2
2
This charming apartment is ideally located in the centre of Megeve and about 230 meters from…
€4,650
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
5
5
In the highly popular Mont d'Arbois area is an exceptional building, the Chalet. This s…
€7,860
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Megeve, France
6
6
The Chalet on the Mont d'Arbois plateau is a true pearl of design and comfort and is consid…
€10,000
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Washing machine
Megeve, France
6
4
Nestled in the sought after Mont d'Arbois area, discover the Chalet , which can accommodate …
€13,430
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with TV
Les Allues, France
6
6
The Chalet is a unique accommodation for tailor-made vacations in Meribel. Equipped for 15 …
€1,840
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Wi-Fi
Les Allues, France
6
6
The chalet , located in Hameau du Raffort, close to Meribel slopes, is a mountain chalet com…
€1,920
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 6 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Les Allues, France
6
7
Chalet , located in the hamlet of Méribel Village, is a luxury chalet with a relaxation area…
€2,000
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 5 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Les Allues, France
5
5
It is a prestigious chalet with hammam in the exclusive area of the rond-point des Pistes in…
€2,040
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Chalet 7 bedrooms with Furniture, with Wi-Fi, with Fridge
Les Allues, France
7
7
Beautifully renovated chalet, with an unobstructed view of the mountain. A large terrace and…
€2,130
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
