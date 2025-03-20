Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora

Residence with its own swimming pool, many apartments with sea views, a large pool, a garden. All apartments with balconies or terraces. Not far from the residence are elite boutiques and restaurants, near the Croisette promenade and sandy beaches.

It is possible to choose finishing and decorative materials, change the layout of apartments.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, exemption from property tax for two years.

Apartment options :

2-room 45 m2 - 375,000 euros

2-room 49 m2 - 490,000 euros.