  4. Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora

Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora

Cannes, France
$419,902
5
ID: 26008
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 519052025
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Cannes

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Residence with its own swimming pool, many apartments with sea views, a large pool, a garden. All apartments with balconies or terraces. Not far from the residence are elite boutiques and restaurants, near the Croisette promenade and sandy beaches.

It is possible to choose finishing and decorative materials, change the layout of apartments.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee, exemption from property tax for two years.

Apartment options :

2-room 45 m2 - 375,000 euros

2-room 49 m2 - 490,000 euros.

Location on the map

Cannes, France

Residence Zakrytaa rezidencia s bassejnom v 15 ti minutah hodby do nabereznoj Kruazett i mora
Cannes, France
$419,902
