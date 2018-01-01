  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France

Plaisir, France
from
€200,000
;
4
About the complex

The complex offers a wide variety of apartments: from studios to 4-bedrooms with panoramic windows and balconies. For the convenience of residents, there will be shops on the ground floor. There is also a parking lot in the complex.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the picturesque village of Plaisir, west of Paris. The surroundings of Plaisir are rich in cultural attractions and natural landscapes: a 17th-century castle with a classicist park, St. Peter's Cathedral, conservatories and theaters. Plaisir is the embodiment of the idea of French well-being through a combination of discreet luxury of architecture and rural landscape. The commune is suitable for those who want to be away from the noise of the big city. Paris can be reached by direct train or car in 25 minutes.

Plaisir, France

Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€370,000
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
Residential complex New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France
Rueil-Malmaison, France
from
€306,000
Residential complex First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€1,60M
Residential complex Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, France
from
€280,862
New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€370,000
Agency: TRANIO
In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted glass. Delivery - second quarter of 2024. The price of the proposed apartments already includes a parking space for 21-22 thousand euros. You can additionally purchase a parking space for 38 thousand euros. From the windows you can see the sea and the park. The natural light, so typical of Nice, permeates all rooms and in particular the living rooms with open kitchens, where it gives a festive atmosphere and more space. Facilities and equipment in the house Lobby decorated by an interior designer Secure access controlled by smartphone or tablet and Vigik badge Automatic lighting of common areas with presence sensors Glazed porcelain tiles 45x45 cm Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms The bathrooms are equipped with a vanity with a mirror and a light strip, a towel dryer and tiled walls Aluminum windows with insulating and double glazing SMARTHAB system (or equivalent), ACCESS package with mobile app control (Android, iOs) Heating and electric roller shutters control Presence, room temperature, stairwell door closing, smoke detection controlled via mobile app connection Location and nearby infrastructure In the Riquier district, near the port of Nice, next to the square with cafes and restaurants, 10 minutes walk from the beach. Schools, universities, sports and cultural events are nearby. Close to Delfino Boulevard, lined with trees and full of small shops, just a few minutes from the famous Peng Square.
Residential complex First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
from
€258,000
Agency: TRANIO
The new building is located in the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var, opposite the developers are reconstructing the park and square. There are restaurants, shops and all infrastructure nearby. The new residence offers from studios to four-room apartments. In the courtyard of the residence, a garden for residents will be made, consisting of olive trees, lindens, lemon and orange trees. Basement parking with remote control door. Bicycle rooms are guarded on the ground and basement floors. Elevators serve all floors and parking. On the ground floor, residents will have a choice of shops. A parking space is already included in the price. Facilities and equipment in the house Walls and ceilings of all rooms are painted with smooth white paint The floors of all rooms are covered with glazed porcelain tiles Bathrooms and shower rooms are tiled, equipped with a heated towel rail and a washbasin, a mirror with lighting Double glazing on all windows Roller shutters are motorized in living rooms Hot water is produced by a heat pump Individual heating with convectors Lobby access controlled by digital code, videophone and Vigik badge Entrance doors are equipped with A2P security locks Location and nearby infrastructure 30 m from the bus stop — 8 routes serving the city center, railway station, beaches, port, shopping center, college, high schools 1 km from the future tram stop, opening scheduled for 2026 1 km from the railway station of national and international lines 500 m from the future cable car project connecting the center of Saint-Laurent-du-Var with the Nice Méridia area 3 minutes to the A8 motorway towards Cannes and Monaco 8 minutes by car from Nice Cote d'Azur Airport
Residential complex New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, France
from
€289,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex consists of three buildings with a landscaped Mediterranean garden between them. The complex includes apartments from 2 to 5 rooms of various layouts. The apartments offer modern comfort, combining functionality and sophistication. All living rooms and bedrooms have direct access to the balcony. Large bay windows in the main rooms provide plenty of light throughout the day. Facilities and equipment in the house Access to basement garages via individual remote control Secure access control system with video intercom Bike storage with electrical outlets Heating and air cooling with a heat pump In all rooms the floors are laid with porcelain tiles 60x60 cm Smooth paint in all rooms Electric roller shutters in living rooms Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, dressing table, illuminated mirror Wall hung toilets Wardrobes with sliding doors Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in a privileged location, a few minutes from the prestigious Croisette. In the south there are 5 km of sandy beaches and a developed promenade overlooking the Lérins Islands, in the north - the La Croix des Gardes natural park, in the west - the Esterel massif. Kindergartens and schools are less than 500 meters away, and universities can be reached in 5 minutes by bike. For shopping, you can easily reach the Tourrades and Canardière shopping centers, where you can find a rare variety of brands. 50 m from bus stop lines 2, 11 and N2 to Tourrades shopping centers and beaches 6 minutes from the A8 motorway 4 minutes from the train station to Cannes, Nice-Ville, Monaco 30 minutes by car from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
