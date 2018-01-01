  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France

New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France

La Queue-en-Brie, France
from
€196,000
;
4
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The complex offers modern and ecological accommodation with plenty of light, balconies and private gardens. Units are available from studios to 4 bedroom apartments. For residents there is a parking lot and a common garden.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the small village of La Queue-en-Brie, 18 km southeast of Paris. The surrounding area has an exceptional natural wealth: about 20 parks, a nature reserve of 2550 hectares of forest, a network of rivers and canals. Marmuse Castle is also located in the vicinity. The commune has a well-developed infrastructure: there are bakeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, several stadiums and gymnasiums. Paris can be easily reached by car in 20 minutes.

New building location
La Queue-en-Brie, France

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€355,000
Residential complex First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France
Courbevoie, France
from
€631,000
Residential complex New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€300,000
Residential complex New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€314,000
Residential complex Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€421,900
You are viewing
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France
La Queue-en-Brie, France
from
€196,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nice, France
from
€310,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex has a room for strollers and bicycles, as well as two-level underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house The bathroom is equipped with an electric towel rail, vanity, mirror and LED lamp Faience sanitary ware, hanging toilet Motorized roller shutters with switch control Individual electric heating with programmable thermostat Digital code and videophone with color screen Location and nearby infrastructure In the heart of the Riquier district, highly regarded for its elegant shops, shady squares and typical Nice architecture. Schools, shops, sports and cultural facilities within 500 meters. Port of Nice 2 km, motorway A8 4 km, international airport Nice-Côte d'Azur 9 km, French-Italian border 33 km. 4 minutes walk from the train station Nice Riquier 6 minutes walk from tram line L1 11 minute bike ride from the fish market in Place Saint-Francois
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Residential complex New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, France
from
€314,000
Agency: TRANIO
In the center of the complex between the buildings there is a landscaped garden, and in the southern part of the plot there is a communal swimming pool. Private parking spaces in the basement are equipped with charging stations and there is also a room for bicycles. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump for heating and cooling Large format tiles Hanging bathroom cabinet Glass shower screen Double glazed windows and shutters Infrastructure Bus stop 50 m Exflora Park 550 m Antibes-Juan-les-Pins Beach 800 m Sophia Antipolis Economic Center 8 km Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport 18 km Location and nearby infrastructure Ideally located between Nice and Cannes, Antibes offers a unique lifestyle in the heart of the Côte d'Azur. The complex is located in the western part, less than 10 minutes from the historic city center.
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€605,000
Agency: TRANIO
The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²) Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms LEDs in bathrooms and showers Electric towel warmer Wall hung toilets Built-in wardrobes Electric roller shutters with central control Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.
Realting.com
Go