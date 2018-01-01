  1. Realting.com
  3. Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France

Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France

Le Plessis-Robinson, France
from
€421,900
About the complex

The neoclassical building is surrounded by a water channel around the perimeter. In the center of the residence there is a communal garden, crossed by paved paths, completely dedicated to pedestrians. Various types of apartments are available in the complex - from studios to 5 rooms. The spacious and bright interiors are designed with attention to detail. The apartments on the ground floor are hidden from view by private gardens with hedges. The apartments on the upper floors have spacious terraces. The price includes a place in the underground parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Oak laminated parquet glued to acoustic screed with 7 cm high skirting boards
  • Enamelled porcelain stoneware tiles 45x45 cm for kitchens and wet rooms, matched skirting boards
  • Wooden stair doors with massive internal protection
Location and nearby infrastructure

Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. The complex is a 4-minute walk from the city center and its amenities. Around the residence there are many places to relax. A sports park, a rugby club training centre, a swimming pool, a tennis club and a multifunctional sports ground are nearby. Mediatheque, cinema and arts center are within a 10-minute walk. The city has kindergartens, an elementary school, and a college. T6 tram stop is 500 m away. Bus stop of lines 290 and 395 at 220 m.

Le Plessis-Robinson, France

