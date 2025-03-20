  1. Realting.com
Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France

Eze, France
$812,694
17
ID: 27107
In CRM: 2336097
Last update: 22/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Nice
  • Village
    Eze

About the complex

In the hills between Nice and Monaco, in a charming natural setting, lies this exceptional project with swimming pool. 22 apartments, from 2 to 5 rooms, which are mostly south facing, and most have stunning sea views. The apartments are located in 2 buildings, all of which have a balcony, private garden or terrace. The landscaped terraced garden follows the steep topography, and on the top floor, two prestigious rooftop penthouses have their own private pool. Underground parking and high-end services complete this beautiful residence.

Palm trees, olive trees and even citrus and fig trees punctuate the entire estate, designed as a pleasant Mediterranean garden, criss-crossed by completely private pathways. Nestled in this green setting, facing the sea, the swimming pool and its solarium form special relaxation areas, where you can relax in peace and enjoy the generous sunshine offered by the region at all seasons.

Features of the flats

Magnificent bay windows, blurring the boundaries between interior and exterior, allow the azure hues of the sea and the brilliance of the sun into the vast living rooms.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Wide choice of large format tiles 80x80 cm, 90x90 cm, 20x120 cm
  • Home automation and automated management
  • Landing door with A2P locks
  • Reversible air-conditioning
  • Walk-in shower equipped with rainfall shower-head
  • Bathroom washbasin cabinet with marble stone worktop and ceramic washbasin
  • Heated towel-rail in each bathroom
  • Suspended toilet
  • Electrically operated private box-garage doors
  • Automatic garden irrigation
Location and nearby infrastructure

It is said to be one of the most beautiful villages on the Côte d'Azur. As if suspended on the side of a hill above the Mediterranean, Èze appeals as much for its proximity to Monaco as for its gentle Provençal atmosphere. Its exotic garden with intoxicating scents, its narrow streets lined with bougainvillea and its breath-taking panorama of the turquoise hues of the sea make it a highly prized address, ideally close to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Nice, Cannes and even Grasse.

  • The old village of Èze and the exotic garden 3 minutes away
  • Eze-sur-Mer beach 11 minutes away and the sublime private beach of La Mala 18 minutes away
  • Nice-Côte d'Azur airport 24 minutes away
  • The heart of Monaco 14 minutes away

Location on the map

Eze, France

