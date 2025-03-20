Residential complex First-class residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and panoramic sea views in Eze, Cote d'Azur, France

In the hills between Nice and Monaco, in a charming natural setting, lies this exceptional project with swimming pool. 22 apartments, from 2 to 5 rooms, which are mostly south facing, and most have stunning sea views. The apartments are located in 2 buildings, all of which have a balcony, private garden or terrace. The landscaped terraced garden follows the steep topography, and on the top floor, two prestigious rooftop penthouses have their own private pool. Underground parking and high-end services complete this beautiful residence.

Palm trees, olive trees and even citrus and fig trees punctuate the entire estate, designed as a pleasant Mediterranean garden, criss-crossed by completely private pathways. Nestled in this green setting, facing the sea, the swimming pool and its solarium form special relaxation areas, where you can relax in peace and enjoy the generous sunshine offered by the region at all seasons.

Features of the flats

Magnificent bay windows, blurring the boundaries between interior and exterior, allow the azure hues of the sea and the brilliance of the sun into the vast living rooms.

Wide choice of large format tiles 80x80 cm, 90x90 cm, 20x120 cm

Home automation and automated management

Landing door with A2P locks

Reversible air-conditioning

Walk-in shower equipped with rainfall shower-head

Bathroom washbasin cabinet with marble stone worktop and ceramic washbasin

Heated towel-rail in each bathroom

Suspended toilet

Electrically operated private box-garage doors

Automatic garden irrigation

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

It is said to be one of the most beautiful villages on the Côte d'Azur. As if suspended on the side of a hill above the Mediterranean, Èze appeals as much for its proximity to Monaco as for its gentle Provençal atmosphere. Its exotic garden with intoxicating scents, its narrow streets lined with bougainvillea and its breath-taking panorama of the turquoise hues of the sea make it a highly prized address, ideally close to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Nice, Cannes and even Grasse.