  4. Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad

Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad

Antibes, France
Price on request
;
2
ID: 26100
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 0722052025
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    France
  • State
    Metropolitan France
  • Region
    Maritime Alps
  • City
    Grasse
  • Town
    Antibes

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский

Novostrika, only 11 apartments. Elegant architecture. There is a swimming pool on the territory. All apartments with terraces and balconies, with views of the garden and pool, their own parking. To the city center and the beach 15-20 minutes walk.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee. It is possible to choose decorative tiles, parquet.

The apartments meet modern standards of heat and sound insulation.

Apartment options:

2-room from 44 m2 - from 325,000 euros.

3-room from 68.88 m2 - from 439,000 euros

3-room from 85.22 m2 - from 619,000 euros.

4 rooms from 109 m2 from 790,000 euros.

Location on the map

Antibes, France

