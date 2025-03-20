Residence nedaleko ot centra goroda i plaza Bassejn i sad

Novostrika, only 11 apartments. Elegant architecture. There is a swimming pool on the territory. All apartments with terraces and balconies, with views of the garden and pool, their own parking. To the city center and the beach 15-20 minutes walk.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee. It is possible to choose decorative tiles, parquet.

The apartments meet modern standards of heat and sound insulation.

Apartment options:

2-room from 44 m2 - from 325,000 euros.

3-room from 68.88 m2 - from 439,000 euros

3-room from 85.22 m2 - from 619,000 euros.

4 rooms from 109 m2 from 790,000 euros.