  Residential complex Modern residential complex with a parking in the center of Cap D'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France

Cap dAil, France
from
$1,01M

Cap dAil, France
from
$1,01M
;
5
ID: 24852
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2365351
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  Country
    France
  State
    Metropolitan France
  Region
    Maritime Alps
  City
    Nice
  Village
    Cap dAil

About the complex

The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped. You can purchase a parking space for a price ranging from 60 to 100 thousand euros.

Features of the flats
  • Large double glazed windows
  • Electric roller shutters
  • Tile 60x60 cm on the floor
  • Ceramic tiles 20x45 cm on the walls
  • Air conditioning and heating with split system in bedrooms and living room
Location and nearby infrastructure

The unique residence is located in the heart of the city, surrounded by all amenities.

A prestigious destination since the Belle Epoque, Cap d'Ail is a walking area and botanical trail popular with lovers of the authentic Mediterranean. Settlement on a cliff overlooking the sea, offers an ideal location 9 minutes drive from Monaco. Cap d'Ail is also a seaside resort, famous for its natural beaches and a shopping center within walking distance. Two weekly markets bring the port and Freedom Square to life every week. There are also gardens, parks and green areas. The A8 motorway connects with Monaco, Marseille and Nice.

Location on the map

Cap dAil, France

Residential complex Modern residential complex with a parking in the center of Cap D'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France
Cap dAil, France
from
$1,01M
