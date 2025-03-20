Residential complex Modern residential complex with a parking in the center of Cap D'Ail, Cote d'Azur, France

The complex offers from studios to 3-bedroom apartments. Each apartment is bright, functional, with a pleasant temperature in summer and winter. Most apartments have large terraces and balconies that can be equipped. You can purchase a parking space for a price ranging from 60 to 100 thousand euros.

Large double glazed windows

Electric roller shutters

Tile 60x60 cm on the floor

Ceramic tiles 20x45 cm on the walls

Air conditioning and heating with split system in bedrooms and living room

Features of the flatsLocation and nearby infrastructure

The unique residence is located in the heart of the city, surrounded by all amenities.

A prestigious destination since the Belle Epoque, Cap d'Ail is a walking area and botanical trail popular with lovers of the authentic Mediterranean. Settlement on a cliff overlooking the sea, offers an ideal location 9 minutes drive from Monaco. Cap d'Ail is also a seaside resort, famous for its natural beaches and a shopping center within walking distance. Two weekly markets bring the port and Freedom Square to life every week. There are also gardens, parks and green areas. The A8 motorway connects with Monaco, Marseille and Nice.