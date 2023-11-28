Castles for sale in France

Show property on map Show properties list
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Castle of the 18th century in good residential condition, 27km from Poitiers ( airpo…
€2,00M
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 400 m²
€39,00M
Castle in France
Castle
France
Area 1 200 m²
€1,69M
Castle in France
Castle
France
Area 2 300 m²
€2,55M
Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
"Castle of Sleeping Beauty" looking in a mirror lake. Perhaps one of the most impressive an…
€9,40M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Pont-de-Poitte, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Pont-de-Poitte, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
A rare castle of the Renaissance with a rich history. Normandy, 80km from Paris. Castle 100…
€4,80M
Castle in Vimoutiers, France
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
Number of floors 3
Normandy, the famous villa of the Impressionists of Giverney, 45min from Paris. The castle …
€3,90M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
GREAT SHOT OR DE FRANS
Price on request
Castle 6 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of Zamkov Luara, 15min to the center of. …
€5,90M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Lisieux, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant castle. Normandy, 1h20 from Paris, 40min Deauville. Hunting Manuar Louis XV. Resid…
€2,90M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Honfleur, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Honfleur, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Wonderful 18th Century Castle in excellent condition ( complete restoration in 2020 ). A un…
€3,48M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Le Vieil-Evreux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Le Vieil-Evreux, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Normandy – magnificent castle of the 17-18 centuries. This exceptional Louis XIII-style hous…
€3,70M
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
  Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 20
Area 800 m²
€14,80M
Castle 30 rooms in Montpellier, France
Castle 30 rooms
Montpellier, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 300 m²
€14,95M
Castle 35 rooms in Orly, France
Castle 35 rooms
Orly, France
Rooms 35
Area 1 700 m²
HISTORY CUSTOMS IN THE EL DE FRANC Castle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m ² Ile de France. Loc…
€12,50M
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair in Nizerolles, France
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair
Nizerolles, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Article: ART2547 HISTORICAL CUSTOMS Castle 30 rooms 20 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, orig…
€12,60M
Castle 17 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 17
Area 1 200 m²
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
€1,65M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
Rooms 23
Area 1 400 m²
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
€3,95M
Castle 54 rooms in Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
Rooms 54
Area 1 300 m²
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
€1,80M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 036 m²
€2,30M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Orleans, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
Rooms 12
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
€2,32M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Blois, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,70M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
Castle of the XIX century, 25km from the Tour, in the famous Loire Valley. Castle with a li…
€1,79M
Castle in Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,49M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,15M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 700 m²
France Poitou-Charanta region ( New Aquitaine ) Castle with access to the river …
€1,47M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
Area 450 m²
France Poatu Sharanta region Castle with a park The real Sleeping Beauty …
€1,26M
Castle in Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
Area 1 000 m²
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
€3,40M
