Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in France

Cannes
18
Antibes
14
Metropolitan France
133
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
107
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Jean Cap Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious modern villa ideally located in the prestigious Mont Boron area close to Cap Ferra…
$7,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mougins, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mougins, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a pool at Domaine Mougins.  Rooms: 5 - Living Area:171 m². Plot Area: 67…
$2,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of an exclusive 4-story estate, with a living area of 1,108 sq.m., located in the heart…
$10,75M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Turbie, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Turbie, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Bordering Monaco, paradise of Golfe Bleu. A rare pearl! This could be the description of thi…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Sale of the house in Villeneuve Luba, in 2 km to the sea, in an elite cottage village with a…
$3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cap dAil, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cap dAil, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
A solid house of 400 sq.m. with panoramic views of the sea and the Mediterranean coast of Fr…
$9,77M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 10 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of the estate in one of the prestigious areas of Nice. The estate consists of 2 houses:…
$7,76M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Neo-provencal villa in Saint Paul de Vance - a colorful town on the Cote d'Azur of France. H…
$7,05M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Two-storey atypical villa in the style of bel epoc, with a total area of 450 square meters.m…
$4,38M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
$6,73M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Three-storey villa with a total area of 350 square meters.m and a plot of land of 1,400 squa…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 368 m²
NICE - Mont Boron Very beautiful modern villa built in 2014 of approximately 250m2 on a plot…
$5,80M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
Built on the latest technology with quality materials, a modern villa 20 meters from the bea…
$5,29M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villefranche sur Mer, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villefranche sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For the nature lovers only! In the most beautiful and exclusive area of French Riviera, all …
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
$5,43M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Sale of a villa for renovation in Saint-Maxim with beautiful sea views, 100 meters from the …
$5,32M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
A gratuitous house with an area of 380 sq.m., with a swimming pool and a good plot of land o…
$7,54M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nice, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Large villa on the hills of Wilfrans-sur-mer on the Cote d'Azur of France. Divided into 2 ap…
$2,06M
Leave a request

Properties features in France

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go