Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in France

Apartment Delete
Clear all
74 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Spacious apartments, an area of approximately 110 square meters. Located 100 meters from the…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 10
Rent a modern three-bedroom apartment located on the 16th floor of the luxury residence Mari…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Spacious bright apartment in modern style 70 sq.m on the first coastline with stunning sea v…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 6/8
Modern minimalist apartments with an area of 115 sq.m. are located on the 6th floor of the n…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
This duplex is ideally located in the popular area of Cap d'Antibes, just 500 meters from th…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartments of 110 sq.m. in a prestigious residence on Cap d'Antibes are located opposite the…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in France
4 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Rental of luxury apartments in Nice on the first coastline in the area of Mont Boron near th…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious apartment in Cap d'Ail, near the beach of Mala. The total area is about 100 square …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/8
Modern apartment with an area of 70 sq.m., in Cannes opposite the Palace of Festivals with a…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Three-bedroom apartment located in a gated residence with swimming pool and tennis court on …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in France
1 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Comfortable cozy 1-room apartment of 42 sq.m., with a terrace of 50 sq.m., access to the gar…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spacious apartment in a closed residence with a swimming pool on Cap d'Antib with an area of…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in France
1 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Two-bedroom apartment of 70 sq.m. is located in the Miramar complex on the Croisette waterfr…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms on Cap d'Antibes. Located on the territory of a closed residence w…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
This apartment in Villefranche-sur-Mer, located close to the old town and beaches, offers ma…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Ideal location, with an area of 230 square meters, in the residence of 1820 built in the fir…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
The 105 sqm luxury apartment at Cap d'Antibes offers a luxurious panoramic view of the small…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Beautiful apartments, restored in 2019, with a living area of 130 square meters.m. Located o…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Apartment rental in the center of Cannes on the main street Rue d'Antibes a stone's throw fr…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Spacious duplex apartments of 150 m2 are located on the famous English Promenade of Nice, a …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Cozy apartments in Cap d'Antibes with sea views, located in a residence near the sandy beach…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Spacious apartment of 100 sq.m. in a closed residence with sea views in Cannes. The apartmen…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Cozy apartments are located just a few minutes walk from the Palace of Festivals. Living roo…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in France
1 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
This apartment with a living area of 80 sq.m. in a closed residence on Cap d'Antibes is loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious apartment of 135 m2 is located in a closed residence with sea views in Cannes. They…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in France
2 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 4
Rent a three-room apartment in the most elite area of Cannes - on the Boulevard Croisette ov…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in France
1 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Comfortable, neat and cozy two-bedroom apartment is located in a prestigious residence in th…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in France
1 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Spacious bright apartment in modern style 50 sq.m on the first coastline with stunning sea v…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The apartment, with an area of 150 sq.m., is located in a closed residence on the Promenade …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in France
3 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Apartment rental in the heart of Cannes, next to the Majestic Hotel. Located in a building i…
Price on request
Leave a request