The residence is located near Gambetta Boulevard and the beaches. Near bakeries, small shops, kindergartens, schools, convenient access to the highway.

All apartments with balconies and loggias.

View of the city and green hills, no vis-a-vis.

Parking ground.

Installment payment, reduced notarial fee.

2-room apartments from 44 m2 from 270,000 euros

3-room apartments from 61 m2 from 356,000 euros.

4-room apartments from 90 m2 from 595,000 euros.

Delivery in Q4 2027.