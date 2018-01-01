New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

In keeping with the art deco architecture of the area, the facades of the building are distinguished by an elegant and emblematic design. Traditional wrought iron balconies support the desire for transparency. Its elegance is accentuated by noble materials such as polished stone and frosted glass. Delivery - second quarter of 2024. The price of the proposed apartments already includes a parking space for 21-22 thousand euros. You can additionally purchase a parking space for 38 thousand euros. From the windows you can see the sea and the park. The natural light, so typical of Nice, permeates all rooms and in particular the living rooms with open kitchens, where it gives a festive atmosphere and more space.

Lobby decorated by an interior designer

Secure access controlled by smartphone or tablet and Vigik badge

Automatic lighting of common areas with presence sensors

Glazed porcelain tiles 45x45 cm

Smooth painting of walls and ceilings in all rooms

The bathrooms are equipped with a vanity with a mirror and a light strip, a towel dryer and tiled walls

Aluminum windows with insulating and double glazing

SMARTHAB system (or equivalent), ACCESS package with mobile app control (Android, iOs)

Heating and electric roller shutters control

Presence, room temperature, stairwell door closing, smoke detection controlled via mobile app connection

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

In the Riquier district, near the port of Nice, next to the square with cafes and restaurants, 10 minutes walk from the beach. Schools, universities, sports and cultural events are nearby. Close to Delfino Boulevard, lined with trees and full of small shops, just a few minutes from the famous Peng Square.